Was Rohit Sharma Angry With Dinesh Karthik in This Viral Meme During T20I Against Australia?

The short answer is no. Rohit Sharma was at his animated best in the first T20I clash against Australia on Tuesday in Mohali but he wasn’t pissed at his fellow teammate and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Far from it. Despite a huge total on the board, India were outdone by dominant Australia by 4 wickets. Dropped chances, weak bowling, and Matthew Wade going ballistic in the death overs saw India give away the opener to the Aussies in the three-match series at home. India had posted 208/6 with Hardik Pandya slamming 71*.

There was, however, a moment in the clash, when India made a swift comeback as Australia lost wickets in a heap. Having lost Steve Smith on the third delivery in the 12 over bowled by Umesh Yadav, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went up in appeal when the new batter Glenn Maxwell faced his third ball in the same over.

The on-field umpire wasn’t convinced so was the man behind the stumps: Dinesh Karthik. Sharma went with his instincts and as luck would have it, the DRS call showed a faint nick. Maxwell had edged it and was a goner.

As the skipper approached Karthik, the wicketkeeper burst into laughter. It was then Sharma jokingly grabbed Karthik while the team celebrated.

A section of social media users was outraged and “condemned” the incident. Not to forget, some posted with a pinch of sarcasm but others called Sharma out for being an “aggressive captain.”

Rohit Sharma assaulting Dinesh Karthik on live tv without any fear.

Fortunately, the rest found the interaction between the two hilarious and quickly dismissed it with memes. Many believed the YouTubers had gotten the perfect fodder to bait the viewers on the video-sharing platform.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to put the home team to bat. India opened the innings as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walked out to the crease to get things underway.

Pandya finished with a flurry as he whacked three sixers off the last three deliveries of the 20th over to take the Indian total beyond the 200-run mark.

Australia were off to a grand start to the chase as opener Green’s 61-run knock at a strike rate of just over 200 was supported by Aaron Finch’s 22 off 13 deliveries and Steve Smith’s 35-run contribution.

Matthew Wade and Tim David put up a brilliant partnership to turn the tide of the game as Harshal Patel’s expensive 18th over changed the fortunes of both teams.

