Was Sebastian Stan's Hot Pink Met Gala 2022 Outfit 'Inspired' by Govinda?

Sebastian Stan turned up to Met Gala 2022 in an electric pink ensemble, but trust Desis to make it about Govinda out of all possibilities. As per People, Stan’s neon pink overcoat was Valentino, paired with a long sleeved shirt, bomber jacket and trousers, coming together in a suave monochromatic look. But do you know who did it first? Govinda, of course. Twitter user Shreemi Verma came up with the theory and many were in vehement agreement. In fact, it went to the extent that people brought up other instances where Govinda seemed to similarly “inspire" Hollywood actors’ fashion choices. It is, apparently, what they call “a thing".

govinda inspiring generations once again pic.twitter.com/Tfom1eNzFW— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2022

met-o raste se jaa raha tha sorry i had to get this out of my system— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 3, 2022

This guy can't hold a candle to Govinda — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) May 3, 2022

Imagine Govinda as Bucky Barnes instead of Sebastian Stan. — Aman Goyal (@AmanGoyal1989) May 3, 2022

Inspiring Henry Cavill for Man of steel and promoting "Multiverse".DC and Marvel United. pic.twitter.com/a0lJqOmLG3— Kothi Bangle wala (@AdhawVishvadeep) May 4, 2022

Wo to Govinda ne Avatar reject kar di Cameron ki, warna bahut pehle chaap chod dete Hollywood pe— unexceptional twit (@TheOnlyPathak) May 3, 2022

I feel the whole Gala event can be summed up between Govinda and Daler Mehndi clothes— Ashutosh Paarcha (@ashutoshpaarcha) May 3, 2022

“I noticed what Ranveer Singh does now, the kitsch,the loud and over the top was done by Govinda way back when my father was a teen but I guess he was in the wrong era, lacked suave and couldn’t speak English," a Twitter user commented, and they might be onto something there.

I noticed what Ranveer Singh does now, the kitsch,the loud and over the top was done by Govinda way back when my father was a teen but I guess he was in the wrong era, lacked suave and couldn't speak English. https://t.co/GE9Ln9ICAU— TanyaSingh (@T19Says) May 3, 2022

Sebastian Stan wasn’t the only one who was discovered to have a Desi connect at this year’s Met Gala. Twitter is also of the opinion that Kylie Jenner, who turned up in a baseball cap and a wedding dress, looked a lot like Anjali, played by Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

