Was Subway Surfers Really Designed to Honour Memory of its Creator's Deceased Child?

Fake news can be of various types. Be it about politics, health or environment, fake news is a part of our everyday reality. Now, yet another piece of fake news has been going viral on social media. And this one is about the popular game Subway Surfers.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user posted a tweet in which she claimed that Subway Surfers' creator created the game to honour the memory of his deceased son.

how old were you when you found out that the creator of subway surfers made the game in memory of his son who died while skating in the train track??? — m ¹ᴰ (@adorebestlads) July 29, 2020

This, however, is not true. Here's the truth.

Subway Surfer was created in 2012 by SYBO Games in collaboration with Kiloo. Both companies are based out of Denmark.

SYBO's CEO Mathias Gredel Norvig was the lead creator of the game and though it was produced jointly by both studios, SYBO ended up predominantly owning the product.

In 2018, Norvig spoke at the Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018 summit where he explained how the game was created as a culmination of his love for street art, skateboarding, passion, music and street life. You can check out the video here.

Following the viral fake tweet, however, searches for the creator of Subway Surfers, and the origin of its creation flooded spiked on Google.

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain if the Twitter user who posted the fake news did so accidentally or by way of a joke. Nevertheless, the joke seems to be on her after what she claimed turned out to be false.