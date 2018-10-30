GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Was Team India Playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? BCCI Wants to Know

That concentration though.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 10:07 PM IST
Image credit: BCCI / Twitter
With so much competitive cricket on the schedule, Indian Cricket Team were spotted taking a much-deserved breather at the Mumbai airport.

After Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma shined with the bat, India stunned West Indies by registering a mammoth 224 run victory over the visitors after putting up 377 on the scoreboard. With an assailable lead of 2-1 in the five-match series, India will meet Windies in the final match in Kerala.

But before reaching the final destination, the members of the Indian team were snapped at the Mumbai airport while playing a multiplayer game.

Armed with their smartphones and tablets, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the photo of Team India and asked, "As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia. Any guesses?"

Soon the tweet spread like wildfire on the platform and many cricket fans believed that Team India was playing the massively popular multiplayer game - PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) that has become the rage in the recent times. The mobile version of the game was released on the App Store and Google Play Store internationally on March 19, 2018. PUBG crossed 100 million downloads in August. PUBG So it wasn't much of a surprise when most responded with the same.



























Once in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Team India received a warm welcome from the locals.

