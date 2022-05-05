'Was That Will Smith?' Chris Rock's Slapgate Joke After Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by an audience member at the Hollywood Bowl and Chris Rock seemed to spot an opportunity to crack a Will Smith slapgate joke. Needless to say, he took it. As per a Page Six report, the audience member who attacked Dave had a fake gun that had a real knife inside it. The assailant has been identified as Isaiah Lee, 23. Dave was performing there as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with one particular moment between Dave and Chris drawing attention. After the attack, Chris went up on stage to check if Dave was alright, and quipped: “Was that Will Smith?" If Chris isn’t over Will Smith slapping him at Oscars 2022, he’s got nothing on Twitter where hardly a day goes by without the incident being mentioned.

After Chapelle got attacked, Chris Rock came on stage and hit us with possibly the joke of the year “was that Will Smith?” pic.twitter.com/ldWQ3h0eln— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 4, 2022

Seeing Dave Chappelle get attacked by somebody from the audience then seeing the dude get jumped by Dave Chappelle and his crew gotta be the wildest live show i’ve ever seen. Chris Rock even came on stage, embraced Dave, grabbed the mic, and said “Will was that you?!” — Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) May 4, 2022

I thought this was a joke, it actually happened. After Dave Chappelle gets tackled onstage, Chris Rock grabs the mic and says “was that Will Smith?” pic.twitter.com/8MoCO8L0iB— Ezra (@EzraCeleste) May 4, 2022

We been waiting for a will smith joke from Chris rock. The opportunity presented itself and he hopped on it accordingly. Top tier comedy— R (@nfncKali) May 4, 2022

Chris rock set this up just so he could use this line pic.twitter.com/KOeCzIGl86— Wehttam (@wehttam7_) May 4, 2022

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock might have been laughing but security guy has never laughed in his life, good hire by Dave lmao. pic.twitter.com/nTaOuUNxre— xJager (@Jager_Bombz) May 4, 2022

yes dave chappelle was attacked by a man on stage tonight, yes chris rock grabbed the mic and joked that it was will smith after, yes i was there to witness it all… that’s just a typical tuesday night here in LA— Jimmy Finn (@JimmyFinn7) May 4, 2022

Chris Rock earlier addressed the Will Smith controversy publicly at a standup show in Boston. The comedian received two back-to-back standing ovations from the audience at Boston’s Wilbur Theater that lasted several minutes. “Let me be all misty and s***," Rock said with tears in his eyes. “How was your weekend?" he quipped, to which the audience responded with laughter. “I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes," Rock was quoted as saying by CNN.com.

