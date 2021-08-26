'Was Very Dear to Us': Odisha Police Personnel Cremate Monkey With Hindu Rituals

A dead monkey was cremated as per the Hindu rituals by personnel of a police station in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The monkey used to live on a tree in the compound of the Balichandrapur police station, officials said.

Finding it dead, the police personnel who shared a bond with the animal decided to give it a befitting cremation, instead of handing over the body to the Forest Department, they said.

“The monkey used to live on a tree on our police station campus. It was very familiar with all of our staff as it used to roam around and we used to give it food,” said Bijayini Mallha, the inspector-in-charge of the police station.

Suddenly the monkey was found dead on Tuesday, she said, adding that the animal was old and ailing.

“We were deeply shocked over the death of the animal that was very dear to us and like a family member. Hence, we decided to perform its last rites in a befitting manner,” she said.

The police personnel garlanded the dead monkey, paid their respects, and carried it in a procession to the cremation site, where the rituals were held as per Hindu tradition, she added.

This is not the first time that a beloved animal have been loved following its demise. In May this year, a dog owner named Naresha arranged a funeral procession replete with a wedding band for his pet Tony in Vidyapati Nagar in the Samastipur district of Bihar. A bier was arranged for the pet and as the cart was being taken to the banks of Baya river, villagers joined the procession hearing the sound of the speakers.

Hence, the entire village paid tribute to the pet dog as villagers walked behind the canine while it was carried on a cart to the banks of a river for its last rites. As per rituals, the deceased was covered in a shroud and a flower garland was placed around it. The song Teri Meherbaniyanwas dedicated to the dog, who was buried on the banks of Baya river.

(With inputs from PTI)

