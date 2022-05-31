Was Vladimir Putin's Meeting with Wounded Soldier Staged? A Tweet Explores

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian leadership, especially President Vladimir Putin, has faced severe criticism from the global community. Despite all the sanctions from the United Nations, and criticism, Putin is making sure he continues to boost the morale of his forces. However, it seems that his recent military visit was staged as some netizens pointed out.

Recently, Putin visited a military hospital in Moscow where he met with wounded soldiers. After the trip, the Russian leader described the troops as “heroes” in a televised meeting with officials. However, Adam Rang, who calls himself a counter propaganda expert based in Estonia, tweeted the picture of Putin’s recent visit to the military hospital along with another picture where the 69-year-old politician visited a factory. In the old picture from the factory visit the same “wounded soldier” could be seen standing in the workers’ attire. Sharing the two images on the micro blogging website, Rang tweeted, “Putin met with a wounded soldier who, by a strange coincidence, was also a factory worker he previously met.”

https://twitter.com/adamrangpr/status/1529799570753978369

In the following tweet Rang went on to mention that this is a standard practice in Putin administration where the use of “extras” is common for photo opportunities and propaganda purposes. Rang shared another set of images shared by the Russian administration from previous years and wrote, “Some people have their doubts. It’s not conclusive but it does seem to be the same person, and there’s certainly nothing new about that tactic from Putin. See below. There was even a rioter in 2007 in Estonia who popped up as a protester in Ukraine’s Donbas in 2014.”

https://twitter.com/adamrangpr/status/1529854314780426245

Netizens have also shared their thoughts on Rang’s recent tweets. One of the users tweeted, “It’s good to meet people you know.. I personally think that this act he is committing, has gone far enough. He should be stopped before everything is gone. Who knows what he gets into his mind.”

https://twitter.com/offroadrj/status/1530822629057257475

Another user quipped, “Is it a surprise that all politicians around the world use actors?”

https://twitter.com/LudovicSauvage8/status/1531183041779060737

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and the war still continues.

