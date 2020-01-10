'Was Writing My Suicide Note': Woman Shares Warm Tale of How Pet Cat Saved Her Life

Social media is full of strange, inane, bizarre or even random posts and photos. While pictures of cats and dogs as well as humans doing incredible or banal, even ordinary things is pretty common on social media, some of these posts may end up having a much deeper meaning.

A Twitter user by the name of Taylor Nicole, revealed such an instance when she shared an old tweet of her pet cat staring at her inside the bathroom while she was in the bathtub. The original picture was from May 31, 2018 that read, "My cat won’t let me bathe in privacy."

A pretty ordinary post, right? However, as Nicole revealed, there was so much more to the simple tweet.

"Just remembered this and searched for it. I was in the tub writing my suicide note, planning to take my life, when he opened the door & stared at me," she wrote. "It distracted me long enough to break down & snap out of it. Just shows you never know what‘s behind people’s social media posts."

just remembered this and searched for it. I was in the tub writing my suicide note, planning to take my life, when he opened the door & stared at me. it distracted me long enough to break down & snap out of it. Just shows you never know what‘s behind people’s social media posts. https://t.co/lFbl6SlB9o — taylor nicole (@taylorndean) January 9, 2020

While the post told a tale that was extremely touching, the gravity of the incident was not lost on Twitter.

Mental health is possibly one of the most neglected aspects of an average individual's life. Be it hectic jobs, bad interpersonal relationships, oppressive political regimes or dependence on toxic addictions, most people fail to realise the toll their lifestyles and daily conflicts take on their mental health. And yet, for pet keepers at least, there's hope after all.

As soon as the post was shared on Twitter, several fellow netizens joined the thread, revealing their own instances of near brushes with suicide that were thwarted by the presence of a pet.

When I was about to take my life my dog came into my room and I had my razor already placed on my arm.She came in and sat right in front of me,looked me deep in the eyes and put her paw on my arm and let out a quiet “wooo”. She died in my Arms 3 years ago. I miss her a lot ... pic.twitter.com/CIyxeUFpMJ — (@reallybadiidea) January 9, 2020

He felt his mommy was in danger so he came to stare jfjdjdid. He's an angel and deserves to have his mom being happy again. ❤️ — Yibo bby (@itskyuxian) January 9, 2020

They sense when you’re sad the know you , it’s crazy how much an animal can say nothing and do so much — Lavi$h Yuri (@LavishYuri) January 9, 2020

Tonight I was having a bit of a break down and said I’m afraid I’m no better than my abusive parents and my little angel cat literally screamed at my feet. Husband, “she just told you no.” Lightened the moment and moved me into a place of clarity from that dark thought. — Sammi (@Samanth76482117) January 9, 2020

I'm really crying right now thinking of tha t homeless man whose dog was torn from him. I've had times in my life were I lived to keep my cat alive, imagine already being discarded by society only to have some one take away your reason for living. — Honey+Money (@soakfeet) January 9, 2020

i get PTSD nightmares from being raped when i was 14. I got my Nimue when i was 18 and every night she sleeps curled up with me and she wakes me up if i’m having a nightmare then she’ll sit on my chest until i feel better ❤️ animals are amazing pic.twitter.com/OeIZxGelts — Faye Targaryen ‍♀️ (@elvngrl) January 9, 2020

