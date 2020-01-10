Take the pledge to vote

'Was Writing My Suicide Note': Woman Shares Warm Tale of How Pet Cat Saved Her Life

Undeniable, people have always admitted to the sheer bliss of possessing a pet, who is constantly evolving to be attuned with the human behaviour.

News18.com

January 10, 2020
'Was Writing My Suicide Note': Woman Shares Warm Tale of How Pet Cat Saved Her Life
Social media is full of strange, inane, bizarre or even random posts and photos. While pictures of cats and dogs as well as humans doing incredible or banal, even ordinary things is pretty common on social media, some of these posts may end up having a much deeper meaning.

A Twitter user by the name of Taylor Nicole, revealed such an instance when she shared an old tweet of her pet cat staring at her inside the bathroom while she was in the bathtub. The original picture was from May 31, 2018 that read, "My cat won’t let me bathe in privacy."

A pretty ordinary post, right? However, as Nicole revealed, there was so much more to the simple tweet.

"Just remembered this and searched for it. I was in the tub writing my suicide note, planning to take my life, when he opened the door & stared at me," she wrote. "It distracted me long enough to break down & snap out of it. Just shows you never know what‘s behind people’s social media posts."

While the post told a tale that was extremely touching, the gravity of the incident was not lost on Twitter.

Mental health is possibly one of the most neglected aspects of an average individual's life. Be it hectic jobs, bad interpersonal relationships, oppressive political regimes or dependence on toxic addictions, most people fail to realise the toll their lifestyles and daily conflicts take on their mental health. And yet, for pet keepers at least, there's hope after all.

As soon as the post was shared on Twitter, several fellow netizens joined the thread, revealing their own instances of near brushes with suicide that were thwarted by the presence of a pet.

