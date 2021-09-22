Wash Your Jeans Once a Month to Save Earth Suggest Experts

Experts have recently revealed that washing clothes using washing machines too frequently could have a negative impact on the environment. In order to save the planet we need to cut back on the use of washing machines and it will also make us more energy efficient, suggest experts.

A recent report from the Society of Chemical Industry suggested that many people wash their clothes too often or almost every day using washing machines, which is having a huge environmental impact.

In the report, the experts have suggested to people how often they should wash their clothes. The report states that jeans should be washed only once a month and not more than that, whereas jumpers should be washed once a fortnight and pajamas should be cleaned just once a week.

Meanwhile, clothes which get dirty daily like underwear and gym clothes, should be washed after every wear. The report further read that underwear can be washed just by hands every day instead of using a washing machine.

Clothes like tops and t-shirts should be cleaned after five wears and washing less also often makes clothes last longer, saving your time and money in every possible way. Bras should be washed once a week and dresses should make their way into the laundry after four to six wears.

“Before washing machines were invented, washing clothes was considered laborious and exhausting, but there were millions of ways to wash less and make clothes last between each wash,” Co-founder of sustainable clothing group Fashion Revolution, Orsola de Castro was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Experts also suggested bizarre alternatives for cleaning clothes without using too much water which include freezing the jeans and steaming of knitwear.

