Cops Ask Criminals to 'Wash Their Hands Off' Crime to Avoid Coronavirus

The Puyallup PD has raised an unusual request to the criminals around the city.

The world is currently facing a drastic health emergency as the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) seems to have no end anytime soon.


Despite such a crisis situation, people are not stepping behind in adding some fun in the current time. The latest example in the series is set up by Puyallup Police Department, Washington. The Puyallup PD has raised an unusual request to the criminals around the city.


With a strict advisory on ‘Wash Your Hands’, the department wrote on Twitter, “Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance”.


Not just this, they also added that it will inform the people to continue with their activities once the outbreak stops.




A similar post was put up by the Salt Lake City Police Department, Utah, a few days ago.




In the beginning of the month, the Florida Police Department alerted its residents against the COVID-19 outbreak and asked them to get their drugs tested to make sure that they do not spread the virus. “If you have recently purchased cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other street drugs locally, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus,” the online post read.

