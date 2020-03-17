Cops Ask Criminals to 'Wash Their Hands Off' Crime to Avoid Coronavirus

The world is currently facing a drastic health emergency as the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) seems to have no end anytime soon.







Despite such a crisis situation, people are not stepping behind in adding some fun in the current time. The latest example in the series is set up by Puyallup Police Department, Washington. The Puyallup PD has raised an unusual request to the criminals around the city.







With a strict advisory on ‘Wash Your Hands’, the department wrote on Twitter, “Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance”.







Not just this, they also added that it will inform the people to continue with their activities once the outbreak stops.







Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can resume your normal behavior. Until then #washyourhands — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) March 16, 2020





A similar post was put up by the Salt Lake City Police Department, Utah, a few days ago.







Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020





In the beginning of the month, the Florida Police Department alerted its residents against the COVID-19 outbreak and asked them to get their drugs tested to make sure that they do not spread the virus. “If you have recently purchased cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other street drugs locally, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus,” the online post read.