Washington Man Jumps Off 11th Floor of Royal Caribbean Cruise to Make Viral Insta Video

In the age of viral social media challenges and outlandish stunts to gain 60-seconds of Twitter fame, a man from Washington has taken a leap of faith, quite literally, to become famous.The man in question jumped from the 11th floor of a cruise ship he had been travelling on, just so he could post the footage on Instagram.In the video clip of the incident which has since gone viral, 27-year-old Nikolay Naydev, can be seen jumping off the side of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Nassau, Bahamas while his friends cheered and egged him on.According to reports, the man and all his friends present during the incident have been banned for life from all Royal Caribbean Cruise ships for the 'reckless' stunt. In fact, Naydev was not even allowed to re-board the ship following his stunt. Authorities asked him to find his own way back!The international cruise company is even mulling taking legal action against the group of friends.According to comments below the posted video on Instagram, Naydev had still been "drunk from last night" when the incident occurred.The video was made allegedly with the purpose of creating a viral video for social media.However, the Naydev told local news channels that he was "astonished" at the response the video was getting.However, this is not the first time someone has tried such dangerous stunts to get some popularity on Instagram. Hashtags like #DoItForTheGram has many Instagrammers jumping off of high rise buildings and pushing their limits to do dangerous things.The pursuit of likes has even led to several fatalities. LAst July, a 25-year-old man, touted as an 'Instagram Daredevil' was found dead at the base of a sky-scarper. He had been famous on the networking site for posting thrill seeking videos of him jumping off of buildings.