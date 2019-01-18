English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Washington Man Jumps Off 11th Floor of Royal Caribbean Cruise to Make Viral Insta Video
The man and all his friends present during the incident have been banned for life from all Royal Caribbean Cruise ships for the 'reckless' stunt
The man and all his friends present during the incident have been banned for life from all Royal Caribbean Cruise ships for the 'reckless' stunt
Loading...
In the age of viral social media challenges and outlandish stunts to gain 60-seconds of Twitter fame, a man from Washington has taken a leap of faith, quite literally, to become famous.
The man in question jumped from the 11th floor of a cruise ship he had been travelling on, just so he could post the footage on Instagram.
In the video clip of the incident which has since gone viral, 27-year-old Nikolay Naydev, can be seen jumping off the side of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Nassau, Bahamas while his friends cheered and egged him on.
According to reports, the man and all his friends present during the incident have been banned for life from all Royal Caribbean Cruise ships for the 'reckless' stunt. In fact, Naydev was not even allowed to re-board the ship following his stunt. Authorities asked him to find his own way back!
The international cruise company is even mulling taking legal action against the group of friends.
According to comments below the posted video on Instagram, Naydev had still been "drunk from last night" when the incident occurred.
The video was made allegedly with the purpose of creating a viral video for social media.
However, the Naydev told local news channels that he was "astonished" at the response the video was getting.
However, this is not the first time someone has tried such dangerous stunts to get some popularity on Instagram. Hashtags like #DoItForTheGram has many Instagrammers jumping off of high rise buildings and pushing their limits to do dangerous things.
The pursuit of likes has even led to several fatalities. LAst July, a 25-year-old man, touted as an 'Instagram Daredevil' was found dead at the base of a sky-scarper. He had been famous on the networking site for posting thrill seeking videos of him jumping off of buildings.
The man in question jumped from the 11th floor of a cruise ship he had been travelling on, just so he could post the footage on Instagram.
In the video clip of the incident which has since gone viral, 27-year-old Nikolay Naydev, can be seen jumping off the side of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Nassau, Bahamas while his friends cheered and egged him on.
According to reports, the man and all his friends present during the incident have been banned for life from all Royal Caribbean Cruise ships for the 'reckless' stunt. In fact, Naydev was not even allowed to re-board the ship following his stunt. Authorities asked him to find his own way back!
The international cruise company is even mulling taking legal action against the group of friends.
According to comments below the posted video on Instagram, Naydev had still been "drunk from last night" when the incident occurred.
The video was made allegedly with the purpose of creating a viral video for social media.
However, the Naydev told local news channels that he was "astonished" at the response the video was getting.
However, this is not the first time someone has tried such dangerous stunts to get some popularity on Instagram. Hashtags like #DoItForTheGram has many Instagrammers jumping off of high rise buildings and pushing their limits to do dangerous things.
The pursuit of likes has even led to several fatalities. LAst July, a 25-year-old man, touted as an 'Instagram Daredevil' was found dead at the base of a sky-scarper. He had been famous on the networking site for posting thrill seeking videos of him jumping off of buildings.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rakul Preet Singh Gives Befitting Reply to Online Hater Who Slut-shamed Her for Her Outfit
- Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Saurashtra Dominate Proceedings Against UP
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results