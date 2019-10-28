Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Washington Post Trolled for Calling IS Chief al-Baghdadi 'Religious Scholar' in Obituary

The initial headline to the obituary read called him the 'terrorist-in-chief' of ISIS. It was later changed to 'austere religious scholar'.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Washington Post Trolled for Calling IS Chief al-Baghdadi 'Religious Scholar' in Obituary
Image credit: Twitter

A modified obituary headline regarding Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the deceased commander-in-chief of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who was allegedly killed by US security forces on Saturday, has caused outrage against the Washington Post.

Referring to al-Baghdadi as the "world's number one terrorist leader" and a "brutal killer", US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday morning that the elusive Baghdadi had been killed during a military strike in Syria.

While the news instantly grabbed international headlines around the world, the US-based Washington Post's coverage of the incident as drawn flak from netizens around the world. Initially, the Post's obituary headline read this way: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic State "terrorist-in-chief", dies at 48". However, the Post later changed the headline to "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48".

The change in headline was widely criticized by people around the world, many of whom referred to the former ISIS leader as a sick and depraved man and stated that the Post had it right the first time.

The new headline also drew flak from Indians. Biju Janata Dal spokesperson and Odisha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra called the headline "preposterous" but said that he wasn't surprised. "Pakistani headlines eugolise dead terrorists as freedom fighters...Headline could simply have read - - Most Wanted Terrorist Killed," Patra wrote.

Others also trolled the Post and the hashtag #WaPoDeathNotices also started to trend in various counties on Twitter. Many used the allegory of popular pop-culture villains from films and books to make the point.

Not just fictional villains, Twitterati even dredged up the names of other extremists who have been killed in encounter or legally executed.

It was Baghdadi who in 2014 announced the the so-called Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria, and is often deemed as the founder of the ISIS. His death is the second most significant victory for the United states military forces since the killing of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in 2011 under then President Barack Obama.

Following backlash, however, it seems the Washington Post decided to change modified headline after all. The new headline referred to al-Baghdadi as "extremist leader of Islamic State". In fact, Washington Post even apologised for the headline in a later tweet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram