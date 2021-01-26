Washington Sundar, India's Hero of Australia Tour, is Now Chennai's 'District Election Icon'

After achieving massive success at the recently concluded Australia tour, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has now become Chennai's 'district election icon'.

The Chennai Corporation, or the District Election Office, has enlisted the services of the young cricketer for the election campaign and the cricketer is also reportedly very enthusiastic about signing up for the same. The campaign for which Sundar has signed up for entails drawing more participation by voters by creating more awareness about the election process. The campaign, organisers said is focused more on young and first time voters.

Sundar's grand success and busy schedule after the Australia tour also didn't deter him for signing up with this. Deputy Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, Meghanath Reddy reportedly told The New Indian Express that despite his busy schedule, Sundar immediately agreed to come aboard the campaign. The election project needed someone who could connect with the young voters, and Sundar seemed the perfect fit.

Elections in Tamil Nadu are to be held in May 2021 for the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. ECI data says 62.6 million people are eligible to vote from Tamil Nadu.

The officials are using the hashtag #IthuNammaInnings for its social media campaign with Sundar. The city corporation is all set to win the special award for best electoral practices on Republic Day. Corporation officials attribute the award as a mark of recognition for exemplary initiatives with regards to electoral roll management and electoral literacy clubs.

Chennai's corporation has recently started reaching out to college students in the city in order to make them more aware of electoral issues through its ‘OPEN’ (Online Participation of Electoral Networks) initiative. The initiative started with the Stella Maris college with 300 students participation and more and more colleges will conduct the awareness campaign.

21-year-old Sunmdar was drafted in the playing eleven during Team India's tour of Australia when Rvainder Jadeja and R Ashwin sustained injuries. His debut in Brisbane shone as the young cricketer took three wickets in the first innings among which was Steve Smith. He also scored a 50 and built up a 100+ partnership with Shardul Thakur.