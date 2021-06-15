Washington Woman's Before and After Pics Show Why Staying Away from Drugs is Good

A woman from Washington, who was an ex-drug addict, shared her life-changing journey on Facebook along with a picture of herself wearing a graduation gown and cap. Virginia Ginny Burton was born in Tacoma, Washington, in 1972, in a family of nine. Her mother was a drug addict and dealer while her father was arrested for multiple armed robberies when she was only four, reports NBC16. Introduced to marijuana by her mother at the tender age of six, she spent most of her childhood using drugs like meth, cocaine and at 16, she was allegedly raped by one of her mother’s clients.

At 17, she attempted to kill herself for the first of many times and when she got pregnant, the baby’s father was shot. Later on, she gave birth to two kids and married into an abusive relationship and by 23, she became addicted to heroin and spent her coming years on the streets, being homeless and even went to jail thrice. Her children were eventually taken away and removed from care.

Ginny resorted to stealing cars, robbing Mexican drug dealer at gunpoint to feed their addiction and even shot someone. But she transformed her life around by overcoming her addiction, and battled her way through the notorious lifestyle and is now a Political graduate from the University of Washington in Seattle, US.

Briefing her motivational journey in a Facebook post on May 22, Ginny shared two pictures of herself, one a mugshot of herself from 2005 and the other one is her recent graduation picture. The stark difference between the two images shows her remarkable journey. In the caption, she shared that she had thought that she would die on a park bench with a needle in her arm or by a gunshot to her head. And never in a million years, she would have thought that her life would look the way it does now. In the end, she urged others to stop selling themselves short starting from that day as no one knows what tomorrow might bring.

The encouraging post has won people’s hearts and racked up more than 7,500 shares, over 5,000 reactions and more than 750 comments. She hopes and aspires to help others recover from the horrors of drug addiction.

