Wasim Akram Loses 'Family Heirloom' Watch on Flight, Trolls Ask Him to Buy a New One
'Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates,' Akram tweeted on Wednesday.
File image of Wasim Akram / Getty.
As former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram tweeted about a treasured watch he lost on a flight on Wednesday, trolls had a lot of time on their hands to mock the veteran.
Tweeting from his official Twitter handle, @wasimakramlive wrote: "Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates.
"Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom. #LostMyWatch."
Emirates was prompt in responding to Akram's plea and assured a quick action.
Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We'll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks.— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) January 8, 2020
Fans (read: trolls), however, slammed the former cricketer for being careless with a family heritage timepiece. Nonetheless, there was light-hearted banter from his countrymen and women as well.
Don’t worry you have lost one gadget; not your life. Nothing you or me carry after death. Do some good things to the mankind. Your watch will not be remembered, but definitely your work.— Vilas N. Pasannavar (@Vilchamp) January 8, 2020
Wasim bhai .. world is verge on the war...Seriously a watch. I understand mayb its a family leftover...Ragra dai do aerial ka emirates ko bh...— Jibran Khalil (@JibranKhalil18) January 8, 2020
If that was a family heirloom then you should have take care of that. How's it possible that a person looses his heirloom in a flight.— MR 🇵🇰 (@Mubasher_Rahman) January 8, 2020
Be honest! It can’t be fam heirloom it must be #rolex or something expensive— zoha awan (@zohaawan9) January 8, 2020
Wasim bhai wish you were as concerned for losing 99 WC Final 🙄— Sharjeel 🇵🇰 (@sharjeelavan) January 8, 2020
Reverse swing required— SOHAIB AHMAD (@SOHAIBRS) January 8, 2020
Others were more empathetic towards the former swing king.
It's a family heirloom so it will pass on bro. Not like he will take it to his grave. Also, him and his wife do a LOT of charity work, look it up. You can even join his cause— Ali Ahmed (@al33ahm3d) January 8, 2020
waseem bhai pls contact with them through below link pic.twitter.com/jo7s5QumUM— Muneer (@Muneer55713569) January 8, 2020
Now the value of the watch has increased further... its WASIM bhai’s watch :)— Ankit1947 (@Ankit19471) January 8, 2020
Aap shyd "family heirloom" ka mtlb nai jante 😐.— Abdul Zahoor Malik 🇵🇰 (@its4zahoor) January 8, 2020
Of course, there were memes.
#LostMyWatch pic.twitter.com/I7JIKpF56z— baz (@KhaNuBya) January 8, 2020
