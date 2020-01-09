Take the pledge to vote

Wasim Akram Loses 'Family Heirloom' Watch on Flight, Trolls Ask Him to Buy a New One

'Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates,' Akram tweeted on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
Wasim Akram Loses 'Family Heirloom' Watch on Flight, Trolls Ask Him to Buy a New One
File image of Wasim Akram / Getty.

As former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram tweeted about a treasured watch he lost on a flight on Wednesday, trolls had a lot of time on their hands to mock the veteran.

Tweeting from his official Twitter handle, @wasimakramlive wrote: "Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates.

"Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom. #LostMyWatch."

Emirates was prompt in responding to Akram's plea and assured a quick action.

Fans (read: trolls), however, slammed the former cricketer for being careless with a family heritage timepiece. Nonetheless, there was light-hearted banter from his countrymen and women as well.

Others were more empathetic towards the former swing king.

Of course, there were memes.

