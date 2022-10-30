Wasim Akram's Savage Reply to Pakistan Fan's Question: 'Why Does Rizwan Wear Lip Balm?'

Wasim Akram, former bowling legend and Pakistan captain was left unamused over a fan’s “random” question while he was seated analysing his country’s disastrous losses to Zimbabwe and India in the T20 World Cup. During the show on A Sports channel, Akram answered questions posed by Pakistan cricket fans on Twitter.

One of the questions revolved around Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s “white lips.”

“#Askthepavilion Why Rizwan keep wearing the lip balm when not even a single player from any other country is wearing it? Just to show off? @wasimakramlive please answer,” the fan wrote

Akram, visibly annoyed on the panel after the host read out the question, said he would refrain from answering such an absurd, non-cricket-related query.

“This is such a random question. Where is the subject matter of cricket in this? Are you guys sitting idle? I cannot answer this crap.”

Twitter user Rana Irfan didn’t an Akram to respond to his question as several platform users were kind enough to inform him about the zinc oxide commonly used by cricketers playing the game under the scorching sun.

Meanwhile, Akram’s recent statement on cocaine addiction has caused quite a stir worldwide. Speaking with the Times, Akram revealed that his narcomania began while working as a television expert around the world, following his playing career, but he quit after her wife passed away.

“The culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive, and corrupting. You can go to 10 parties a night, and some do. And it took its toll on me,” Akram was quoted as saying by BBC.

“Huma’s last selfless, unconscious act was curing me of my drug problem. That way of life was over, and I have never looked back,” he said.

