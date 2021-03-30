Wasim Akram's Wife Has a Priceless Reaction to Pakistani Cricketer Playing Holi in 'Underwear'

A throwback picture of Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram celebrating Holi in India in 1987 during their tour of India then has gone viral on Twitter. The picture has the ace cricketer shirtless, dressed in a pair of shorts with colour smeared all over him. The picture was shared by cricket presenter Gautam Bhimani, who also called it his favourite ‘cricketing Holi memory’. Bhimani recalled that this was the first time he was meeting Akram. While the two look almost unrecognisable in this old picture, Akram’s wife seemed slightly uncomfortable with his picture in, what she insists, an underwear. A brief Twitter between the couple followed as the picture went viral.

“What a day it was," Akram wrote as he shared the photograph having fond memories of his vibrant cricketing career. However, his wife Shaniera was bit uncomfortable seeing her husband’s picture in “underwear". “It’s a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts they were it then," Akram wrote.

It’s a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts they were it then https://t.co/jeDlLyf2JJ— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 30, 2021

The picture shared by Bhimani is from 1987 when Pakistan toured India to play five Test matches and six One Day Internationals. The Pakistani team had won the Test series 1-0 after clinching victory in the final match while previous matches were drawn. The men in green also won the ODI series with 5-1 tally.