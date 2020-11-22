Wasim Jaffer Fires Shots at Brad Hogg for Questioning Rohit Sharma's Spot in Test Team for Australia Tour

Who will be the successor of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the Test squad once he returns home for paternity leaves during the upcoming Australian tour? This question has opened up a never-ending debate among cricket experts, critics, and fans on social media. Will vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane step up? Or is Rohit Sharma the right candidate?

Responding to a fan's question, former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg rattled Rohit Sharma fans when he recently said: "Rahane will do a fine job. The only other option would be Rohit but his record touring in Test Cricket provides no certainty of him holding a spot in the team. #Cricket #INDvAUS"

A Twitter user then quoted Hogg's response with a not-so-subtle meme showing the Aussie shooing off Rohit Sharma fans. To which Hogg responded by saying, "clever".

While Sharma's fans had a field day in Hogg's Twitter mentions, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer used his meme-game to get back at the Aussie.

Quoting Hogg's tweet, Jaffer took shots at the spinner with an Akshay Kumar meme from Hera Pheri. "Aaja Aaja Beta Aaja," the text on the meme read.

Fans were impressed by Jaffer's response.

Sir press conference ya interviews mai bhi meme reference dena kabhi bohot maza aayega. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 20, 2020

Wasim jafar twitter ke munna bhaiya hain pic.twitter.com/l7cgDhk149 — musfir (@Adilmahfooz1) November 20, 2020

The Undisputed Meme King pic.twitter.com/WxlJ4DKh4o — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) November 20, 2020

This, however, isn't the first instance of Jaffer showing his meme prowess on microblogging site Twitter.

Recently, Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan took to Twitter to share a selfie with his fans and followers.

Dressed in casuals and looking in a fun mood as he always does, Khan clicked himself in front of mirrors and asked: "Rashid ke do aage Rashid, Rashid ke do peeche Rashid, bolo kitne Rashid?"

Jaffer, responding to Khan's photo, shared a snapshot of West Indian cricketer Sulieman Benn who had once hilariously gestured "2" while the countdown in the background read "3" during a match.