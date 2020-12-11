News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»Wasim Jaffer Had the Funniest Reaction to Jasprit Bumrah Smashing Maiden Fifty Against Australia A
1-MIN READ

Wasim Jaffer Had the Funniest Reaction to Jasprit Bumrah Smashing Maiden Fifty Against Australia A

Tweeted by Wasim Jaffer.

Bumrah got the cricket fans hooked to a warm-up pink-ball game against Australia A on Friday after he smashed a quickfire, maiden first-class fifty.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball aren't unheard of but the front-line pacer from India on Friday showed the world some skills with the bat.

Bumrah smashed his maiden fifty in any form of cricket against Australia A team during the warm-up game on Friday, much to the delight of cricket fans across the country.

Once tottering, Bumrah's unbeaten 55 from just 57 balls helped the visitors put up a score of 194/10 on the board as the tail-ender brought up the milestone in style with a maximum off Will Sutherland. Not only did Bumrah emerge as the top-scorer in the squad, the Indian cricketer was also greeted with a guard of honour upon his return to the pavilion.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer whose meme game has been the talk of the town lately, reacted to Bumrah's half-century with a fitting, hilarious meme.

Using Geet's (Kareena Kapoor) range of expressions from Bollywood movie Jab We Met, Jaffer tweeted this:

And Twitterati were left impressed with Jaffer's meme prowess.

Bumrah receiving the respect from his fellow teammates in the form of the guard of honour went viral on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Bumrah, till now has a Test average of 3. Many have linked this performance to Glenn McGrath's fifty against New Zealand many years back.


