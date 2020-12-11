Wasim Jaffer Had the Funniest Reaction to Jasprit Bumrah Smashing Maiden Fifty Against Australia A

Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball aren't unheard of but the front-line pacer from India on Friday showed the world some skills with the bat.

Bumrah smashed his maiden fifty in any form of cricket against Australia A team during the warm-up game on Friday, much to the delight of cricket fans across the country.

Once tottering, Bumrah's unbeaten 55 from just 57 balls helped the visitors put up a score of 194/10 on the board as the tail-ender brought up the milestone in style with a maximum off Will Sutherland. Not only did Bumrah emerge as the top-scorer in the squad, the Indian cricketer was also greeted with a guard of honour upon his return to the pavilion.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer whose meme game has been the talk of the town lately, reacted to Bumrah's half-century with a fitting, hilarious meme.

Using Geet's (Kareena Kapoor) range of expressions from Bollywood movie Jab We Met, Jaffer tweeted this:

And Twitterati were left impressed with Jaffer's meme prowess.

Wasim Bhai OP https://t.co/MyZA0botyd — Daksh Patel (@daksh_45) December 11, 2020

Memers job khatre main hain https://t.co/TTCKtmPTlV — Aman (@Amanb1971) December 11, 2020

Only Cricketer to do Twitter right. Hilarious! https://t.co/EXrlZYMCXp — bloommX (@SmokebloomX) December 11, 2020

His meme game is lit https://t.co/BOWp7B17xT — Priyanka Naik (@prinaik) December 11, 2020

Bumrah receiving the respect from his fellow teammates in the form of the guard of honour went viral on microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah for his fantastic fifty. pic.twitter.com/0zhfhDjkah — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2020

Bumrah getting Guard of Honour in the dressing room after the terrific fifty under pressure. pic.twitter.com/hIyYrpmHyY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 11, 2020

indian cricket team under virat Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah ❤️ #AUSAvsIND pic.twitter.com/D7tG2lzI2K — Ɽ₳₲₦₳Ɽ ⱠØ₮Ⱨ฿ⱤØ₭ (@TripathiAnkur15) December 11, 2020

Bumrah, till now has a Test average of 3. Many have linked this performance to Glenn McGrath's fifty against New Zealand many years back.