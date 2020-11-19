News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Wasim Jaffer Had the Funniest Response to Rashid Khan's Mirror Selfie Trivia on Twitter

Photo tweeted by Rashid Khan.

Photo tweeted by Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan recently took to microblogging site Twitter to share a selfie with his fans and threw in a perfect googly.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Former Indian opener and Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer's meme game is getting better by the day and fans are taking notice.

Recently, Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan took to microblogging site Twitter to share a selfie with his fans and followers.

Dressed in casuals and looking in a fun mood as he always does, Khan clicked himself in front of mirrors and asked: "Rashid ke do aage Rashid, Rashid ke do peeche Rashid, bolo kitne Rashid?"

Fans quickly rushed to respond to Khan's googly with quirky replies.

However, there was one response that stood out, one that came from newly-discovered meme-lover Jaffer.

Quoting Khan's tweet, Jaffer shared a snapshot of West Indian cricketer Sulieman Benn who had once hilariously gestured "2" while the countdown in the background read "3" during a match.

Upon seeing the meme, netizens broke into a fit of laughter.

Earlier, during the IPL 2020, as KXIP saw an exceptional revival after facing several loses, Jaffer shared a still of actor Feroz Khan from the Bollywood movie Welcome wherein he mouths: "Abhi Hum Zinda Hai (We are alive)" summing up the roller coaster of a journey the franchise.

More recently, Jaffer responded to the new rules introduced in the Big Bash League 2020. The three new playing conditions involve changes in Power Play rules, substitution rules and a reward for being ahead of the opposition at the half-way mark of a chase.

Perhaps the best reaction to the confusing rules came from Jaffer, who shared a popular Gangs of Wasseypur meme to highlight his apparent befuddlement at the new rules.


