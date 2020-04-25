Wasim Jaffer Reveals the First Thing He Will Do Once the Lockdown is Lifted in India

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has revealed the first thing he would do once the nationwide lockdown is lifted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaffer said he will take his family out for dinner once the lockdown ends on May 3. After that, he will bat in the nets for some time and head to the gym for a workout.

"As far as I'm concerned, after the lockdown is lifted, I would first like to take my family out for dinner. And then bat in the nets for an hour and go to the gym," Jaffer said on Twitter.

The former cricketer also asked netizens to participate and list the first thing that they would do once the lockdown was listed.

Hello Twitter family,

What's the first thing or the first couple of things you would like to do once the lockdown is lifted?

Be honest.😀 #lockdown #IndiaFightsCorona — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 22, 2020

😅 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 22, 2020

Want to go home to be with Aai Baba

Stuck in Mumbai, hopefully 😊 — Mahadev (@mahadevn49) April 22, 2020

Haircut & some chicken gulping — DiLiP TaHiLiaNi (@dgtahiliani) April 22, 2020

Will start my academy, I have taken franchise for CAP ( Cricket academy of Pathans) in Gulbarga. Jaffer Bhai aap aaoge Gulbarga ko Irfan ke saath jab wo aayenge ? Mujhe bahut khushi hogi agar aayenge toh in sha Allah — Sameer (@sonuateeq) April 22, 2020

I'll probably take my family out for dinner. Go to gym and thirdly bat in the nets 😊🏏 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 23, 2020

I'll have a butter chicken. — Shikhar Gupta (@Shikhar795112) April 22, 2020

Waseem bhai, will go to a picnic spot and have fun... — ibrahim syed (@ibrahimcsyed) April 22, 2020

Sir, I will take a motorcycle and take a 1000 km road trip — Ashrafnawazpasha (@Ashrafnawazpas1) April 22, 2020

On March 7, Jaffer, a former India opener and domestic legend, had announced his retirement from all forms of the game. A veteran of 260 first-class games, he also played 31 Test matches and 2 ODIs for India.

The nation-wide lockdown, with a view to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, was first announced on March 24 and was supposed to end on April 14. It was, however, extended until May 3 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased in India.

So far, over 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported while more than 700 people have lost their lives in the country.

(With IANS inputs)

