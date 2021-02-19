Wasim Jaffer Shortlists Indian Bowlers Who Will 'Cause Havoc' With Reverse Swing on Mars

As memes propelled after NASA's Mars rover Perseverance landed on the red planet, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer pitched in too. With his expert cricketing eye, he studied the mars surface and concluded how the Indian bowling attack would fare in the Martian world.

"Boom, Shami, Umesh, Ishant, Siraj will cause havoc with reverse swing as ball will get scuffed up after 3 overs," he wrote.

He said the surface is a 'dry surface conducive for spin'. "Team India's bowling attack suitable for all conditions," Jaffer wrote.

It looks a dry surface conducive for spin. Ash and Jaddu will be unplayable. Boom, Shami, Umesh, Ishant, Siraj will cause havoc with reverse swing as ball will get scuffed up after 3 overs. Team India's bowling attack suitable for all conditions 😉 #MarsLanding #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/iQi4qYb5gN— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 19, 2021

Perseverance's first black-and-white images from the Martian surface soon after landing were a hit on social media. One of them showed the rover’s shadow cast on the desolate, rocky landing site.

"Hello, world. My first look at my forever home," it wrote. And that was the moment memers were waiting for as they recreated the picture with ever-green memes like Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, etc.

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely on the floor of a vast crater, its first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

Mission managers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause, cheers and fist-bumps as radio beacons signaled that the six-wheeled rover had survived its perilous descent and arrived within its target zone inside Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed.

“Touchdown confirmed,” Swati Mohan, the lead guidance and operations specialist announced from the control room. “Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars.”

The robotic vehicle sailed through space for nearly seven months, covering 293 million miles (472 million km) before piercing the Martian atmosphere at 12,000 miles per hour (19,000 km per hour) to begin its descent to the planet's surface.

Because it takes radio waves 11 minutes to travel from Mars to Earth, the SUV-sized rover had already reached Martian soil by the time its arrival was confirmed by signals relayed to Earth from one of several satellites orbiting Mars.

The spacecraft's self-guided descent and landing during a complex series of maneuvers that NASA dubbed "the seven minutes of terror" stands as the most elaborate and challenging feat in the annals of robotic spaceflight.

Acting NASA chief Steve Jurczyk called it an "amazing accomplishment," adding, "I cannot tell you how overcome with emotion I was."