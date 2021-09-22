'Wasn't Bourbon Longer?' Britannia Responds to Tweet, Biscuit Nerds Drop in

Memories from our childhood are often buried in the minutest of details, and sometimes that can be something as small as a biscuit. At least, that is what Twitter users had to say after journalist Vir Sanghvi broached a discussion on the famous Bourbon biscuits. Posting a photo of the biscuit on the microblogging platform, Sanghvi tagged Britannia and wrote, “Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn’t Bourbon biscuits used to be longer?" Britannia replied soon, tweeting, “No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though". Sanghvi then went on to ask, “No change since when?" to which Britannia replied, “Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that." Here is how it spanned out.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also joined in, tweeting, “I agree Vir! But what has upset me so much are that my childhood favourite Orange Cream is no longer availablr- the repackaged Treat is not even close 🙁 please @BritanniaIndLtd bring them back". Sanghvi replied, saying, “They have changed too many of their recipes. Even Bourbon tastes different after the 2015 revamp".

Everybody had different takes on the changing textures and sizes of the biscuits. Check out what they said.

Sanghvi tweeted later on, “According to biscuit nerds @BritanniaIndLtd changed the size of the Bourbon biscuit in 2014. That’s how they can assure us that it hasn’t got smaller over the last six years. It got smaller seven years ago."

In July, Britannia, one of the largest players in the Indian biscuit industry, announced the launch a new line of biscuits called ’50-50 Potazos’. The company communicated that the new biscuits will be thin, crispy and plays on the familiarity of the ‘masaledar’ flavours of the potato chip, but in the form of a biscuit. The ’50-50′, being an already market common item, was a great starting point for the company to introduce a new product. However, long before the market giants of the biscuit industry in India invented potato biscuits, a Bangladesh brand had already patented it and won over the customers of India.

