'Wasn't Coronavirus Enough?': Manish Sisodia Sees the Funny Side of Delhi Earthquake's Timing

New Delhi: Already confined to the homes owing to lockdown, Delhiites were jolted by an earthquake on Sunday evening measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale.

Soon after the earthquake, humour took the stage on social media with people. Joining other tweeples was Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

“Wasn’t coronavirus enough that an earthquake had to occur too,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना कम था जो भूकम्प भी मचा दिया.... क्या मन में है देवा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 12, 2020

The earthquake has struck while Delhi is under lockdown along with the rest of India to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to funny reactions on social media with many mocking its timing.

Meanwhile, NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the earthquake struck at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm. No damage has been reported so far.