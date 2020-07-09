'Wasn't He Crying?': Karan Johar Trolled Again, This Time for Attending Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Party

Actor Neetu Kapoor turned 62 on Wednesday and to mark a small celebration, her family threw a party with friends from the industry in attendance. Apart from her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Ridhima, Karan Johar too was in attendance.

However, Karan Johar had to face the heat on social media as people targeted him for attending a birthday party just a day after reports of him being 'shattered' over hatred following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Karan's friend had earlier revealed that the hate he received after Sushant's death has left the Dharma productions head "shattered." Sushant’s death has sparked heated debate about nepotism in the film industry, again. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan and several others have been targeted on the social media.

Karan Johar faced a fresh attack on Twitter after photographs of him at Neetu's birthday party surfaced on social media. Here are some of the comments:

Oh really!

Karan is not in a condition to speak ?

He cries everytime his friends call him!

Then who is this person smiling and celebrating Neetu Kapoor's Birthday!

Again cheap PR Stunts!!

Shame on you bollywood!#SCOrderCBIForSSR #WhyDelayInCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/c5BOQBJsYY — Soha Patel (@patelsoha18) July 9, 2020

Ye phll se dekh lo Karan Johar kitne depressed hain ..party krre hain party https://t.co/xPHxb9KktT — Nanu joshi (@Nanujoshi8) July 9, 2020

No remorse on Karan Johar’s face...he could go attend the bday party of a 60 year old Nitu Kapoor..but he couldn’t attend the funeral of a person in whose death he was responsible#BoycottKaranJohar #boycottkaranjoharmovies #BoycottNepotism — simmy (@simmy65406472) July 9, 2020

@karanjohar says what has he done to deserve this! Well, he is a big snob, promotes snobbery and looks down upon anyone who is from a small town.

His idea of people means Mumbai, New York, London...so on. And we can see proofs in his communications. — Garima Sharma (@GarimasriSharma) July 9, 2020

Happy Bday Neetu Maam...



2nd thing..wat Nepo leader is doing dere with kapoor family time

As per news article...#KaranJohar was depressed until yesterday par aaj bounce back karke party karne aa gaye...

So all these are PR stunt to gain sympathy !!! Simply waaoooo — Smita (keep smiling) (@SmitaMadhuri) July 9, 2020

Wasn't #KaranJohar playing the victim card saying he was heartbroken at the backlash he received for being mean to Sushant? And here he is, partying. While Sushant's family is grieving his death. Sick of Karan's PR games. #BoycottKaranJohar — BE THE CHANGE (@_transform) July 9, 2020

Such a shameless guy is #KaranJohar

His PR team circulating his news of being depressed and look here he is celebrating as usual with his nepo family

He deserves all the brickbats — Susmit (@PossibleBuddy) July 9, 2020