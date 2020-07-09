BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Wasn't He Crying?': Karan Johar Trolled Again, This Time for Attending Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Party

'Wasn't He Crying?': Karan Johar Trolled Again, This Time for Attending Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Party

Neetu Kapoor's family hosted a small gathering of friends for her 62nd birthday on Wednesday at her residence.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
Actor Neetu Kapoor turned 62 on Wednesday and to mark a small celebration, her family threw a party with friends from the industry in attendance. Apart from her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Ridhima, Karan Johar too was in attendance.

However, Karan Johar had to face the heat on social media as people targeted him for attending a birthday party just a day after reports of him being 'shattered' over hatred following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Also Read: Karan Johar is More Interesting to Indians Than Covid-19 Cure And We Are Surprised Too

Karan's friend had earlier revealed that the hate he received after Sushant's death has left the Dharma productions head "shattered." Sushant’s death has sparked heated debate about nepotism in the film industry, again. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan and several others have been targeted on the social media.

Karan Johar faced a fresh attack on Twitter after photographs of him at Neetu's birthday party surfaced on social media. Here are some of the comments:

