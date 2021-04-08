'Escaping? Not so Fast!': Oddly Satisfying Video of Venus Flytrap Catching a Wasp is Going Viral

When we think of carnivorous creatures present in nature, we usually think of tigers, crocodiles, sharks, but not a plant. However, found in the Carolina region of the United States is one of a kind plant called Venus Flytrap known to feed on flies, spiders, and ants. To see how this plant actually traps its prey, one Reddit video might provide you some perspective.

Shared on subreddit r/oddlysatisfying by user called ExtremeRaider3, a video shows how Venus flytrap catches its prey, a fly, in a swift move. The video of forty seven seconds shows how a wasp is sitting on the plant attracted by its pink colour on the inside and a fragrance that is usually used to attract the prey. The wasp, being unaware of the death trap it is walking into, continues to explore its insides and as it enters in one of the opened traps, the trap tries to shut down and capture the wasp. But, it walks out into another open trap and that is when it is captured in a swift move by the plant. The trap closes in, with the wasp stuck inside with no escape.

The video has been upvoted869 times as redditors share their reaction to the oddly satisfying post. One of the users commented one the post and wrote, “‘Escaping? NOT SO FAST! MUUHAHAHAHA!!’I love VFTs, I have one on my windowsill that eats carpenter ants."

While one user wrote that the little psychopath, the wasp, got what was coming to it as it carelessly walked towards its own demise. Another user wrote, “Venus flytrap playing shadow games with its prey.” Commenting on the Venus Flytrap’s killer instincts, one user wrote, “I love that the Venus fly trap could just get energy from the sun but chooses murder instead."

The spikes at the rims of the traps act as a cage for the prey so that they cannot escape. Once the prey is inside, it may struggle to escape, this works in favour of the plant as the sticky substance on its insides makes the prey more trapped inside. After an hour, the cage completely shuts with glue like secretion from the plant. That is when the trap transforms into a digestive system, absorbing the prey’s organs with its digestive juices.

