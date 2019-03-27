English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Waste of Space: Mission Shakti May End Up Costing India Far More Than We Bargained For
Anti-satellite missile tests such as Operation Shakti create more space debris, with India following in the dubious example set by the US, Russia, and China in the exacerbation of the situation.
Image: NASA
Loading...
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the successful demonstration of India’s anti-satellite missile capability by the shooting down of a low-orbit satellite on Wednesday, there has been an explosive debate over the exercise. However, we’re not here to get political; instead, let’s talks about science.
The thing is, while firing an anti-satellite missile and bringing down an unoffending orbital object vaguely makes for good optics, it definitely makes for bad physics. The amount of space litter orbiting terra firma is literally running out of space to orbit.
And space garbage is a clear and present danger to our lives, as opposed to terrestrial garbage, which will mostly ruin our grandkids’ lives. The European Space Agency said that, as of January 2018, there are about 29,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters, around 750,000 objects that range between 1 cm to 10 cm and about 166 million objects between 1 mm to 1 cm in size. That’s a lot of zeroes; that’s a lot of garbage.
If any two of those infinitesimal objects happen to collide, it could have a domino effect with the number of collisions increasing exponentially. And given that these pieces orbit the planet at a speed of more than 8 kilometers per second, even a marble-sized hunk of space trash could knock a satellite out of the sky. This, in turn, would cause more collisions, leading to more satellites going down, in a phenomenon known as the Kessler Syndrome, essentially meaning no more Google Maps. The horror.
Of course, a host of other technological necessities that we take for granted will also be indefinitely out of commission, but Google Maps being no longer unavailable probably hits closest to home for most of us, provided that we can even find our way back there.
You can check out a succinct video explainer below (the animation helps temper the terror):
Indeed, the proliferation of space junk has reached to the extent that companies and governments from countries including those in the U.S., Japan, Singapore and the UK, have just raised a $103 million in funding to finance a major clean-up operation to avoid the global fallout as a result of the Kessler Syndrome.
Meanwhile, anti-satellite missile tests such as Operation Shakti create more space debris, with India following in the dubious example set by the US, Russia, and China in the exacerbation of the situation. As summarized by a report in the Independent, our closest rival, China, conducted its own first successful anti-satellite test in 2007, which led to condemnation from other world powers. The US and Russia have both tested similar technology in the 1980s, though the former ceased its anti-satellite tests in 1985, citing concerns over the creation of more space debris.
As noted by NASA, China's 2007 anti-satellite test, which used a missile to destroy an old weather satellite, added more than 3,000 pieces to the debris. While further data from Operation Shakti is still awaited, let’s hope that this time, it’s not India first.
The thing is, while firing an anti-satellite missile and bringing down an unoffending orbital object vaguely makes for good optics, it definitely makes for bad physics. The amount of space litter orbiting terra firma is literally running out of space to orbit.
And space garbage is a clear and present danger to our lives, as opposed to terrestrial garbage, which will mostly ruin our grandkids’ lives. The European Space Agency said that, as of January 2018, there are about 29,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters, around 750,000 objects that range between 1 cm to 10 cm and about 166 million objects between 1 mm to 1 cm in size. That’s a lot of zeroes; that’s a lot of garbage.
If any two of those infinitesimal objects happen to collide, it could have a domino effect with the number of collisions increasing exponentially. And given that these pieces orbit the planet at a speed of more than 8 kilometers per second, even a marble-sized hunk of space trash could knock a satellite out of the sky. This, in turn, would cause more collisions, leading to more satellites going down, in a phenomenon known as the Kessler Syndrome, essentially meaning no more Google Maps. The horror.
Of course, a host of other technological necessities that we take for granted will also be indefinitely out of commission, but Google Maps being no longer unavailable probably hits closest to home for most of us, provided that we can even find our way back there.
You can check out a succinct video explainer below (the animation helps temper the terror):
Indeed, the proliferation of space junk has reached to the extent that companies and governments from countries including those in the U.S., Japan, Singapore and the UK, have just raised a $103 million in funding to finance a major clean-up operation to avoid the global fallout as a result of the Kessler Syndrome.
Meanwhile, anti-satellite missile tests such as Operation Shakti create more space debris, with India following in the dubious example set by the US, Russia, and China in the exacerbation of the situation. As summarized by a report in the Independent, our closest rival, China, conducted its own first successful anti-satellite test in 2007, which led to condemnation from other world powers. The US and Russia have both tested similar technology in the 1980s, though the former ceased its anti-satellite tests in 1985, citing concerns over the creation of more space debris.
As noted by NASA, China's 2007 anti-satellite test, which used a missile to destroy an old weather satellite, added more than 3,000 pieces to the debris. While further data from Operation Shakti is still awaited, let’s hope that this time, it’s not India first.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Commences Shoot for Cop Thriller
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Was At His Humourous Best
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results