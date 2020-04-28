BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Waste of Talent': Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistani Cricketer Umar Akmal Over 3-Year Corruption Ban

File image of Umar Akmal / Telugu News18.

Umar burst onto the scene with a century in his first Test in 2009, but his career has been marred by disciplinary problems, resulting in various bans and fines.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, whose career has been marred with controversies, was on Monday banned from all forms of cricket for three years after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches.

The decision was announced by a disciplinary committee after a brief hearing of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Umar's ban is effective from February 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the board under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games.

Reacting to Akmal's ban, former Pakistani cricketer turned commentator Ramiz Raja slammed the 29-year-old on Twitter.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent!" Raja wrote in a tweet before adding, It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack a***s belong! Otherwise brave for more!!"

Calling the situation "embarrassing", cricket lovers and online commentators didn't mince any words after the shocking news was announced.

Umar burst onto the scene with a century in his first Test in 2009, but his career has been marred by disciplinary problems, resulting in various bans and fines.

He was arrested in February 2014 after a scuffle with a traffic warden who stopped him for a signal violation.

(With AFP inputs)

