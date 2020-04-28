'Waste of Talent': Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistani Cricketer Umar Akmal Over 3-Year Corruption Ban

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal, whose career has been marred with controversies, was on Monday banned from all forms of cricket for three years after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches.

The decision was announced by a disciplinary committee after a brief hearing of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Umar's ban is effective from February 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the board under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games.

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three yearshttps://t.co/GLlmpDJwtA https://t.co/M2cp0A9vQV pic.twitter.com/rgIXZ32O6a — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Reacting to Akmal's ban, former Pakistani cricketer turned commentator Ramiz Raja slammed the 29-year-old on Twitter.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent!" Raja wrote in a tweet before adding, It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack a***s belong! Otherwise brave for more!!"

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo?

He’s quite high profile, isn’t he?

Do you think jail time would win the war? — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) April 27, 2020

Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It’s like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I. https://t.co/vuCHiDoWux — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

Calling the situation "embarrassing", cricket lovers and online commentators didn't mince any words after the shocking news was announced.

Saleem Malik, Atta-ur-Rehman, M Amir, M Asif, Salman Butt, Naveed Arif, Nasir Jamshed, Danish Kaneria, M Nawaz, M Irfan, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Umar Akmal…



Why Pakistani cricketers in bulk associated with fixing allegations! Extremely embarrassing! Can't afford anymore!♨️ — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) April 27, 2020

Javed Miandad "I had told Umar Akmal before to mend his ways and to not indulge in such activities. Today all we can do is regret this, but the fact is that he was a very talented player, Allah gave him everything, but he did not take care of himself" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 27, 2020

To our east and to our west, I saw two extraordinary talents. Mohd Ashraful and Umar Akmal. It is who you are and what you make of your talent that determines how far you go. Talent by itself is so so inadequate. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2020

Umar burst onto the scene with a century in his first Test in 2009, but his career has been marred by disciplinary problems, resulting in various bans and fines.

He was arrested in February 2014 after a scuffle with a traffic warden who stopped him for a signal violation.

(With AFP inputs)