WATCH: 10-Foot-Long King Cobra Rescued From Train in Uttarakhand
A video of the rescue operation was shared on Twitter by Dr PM Dhakata, who is a Field Forester with the Uttarakhand Forest Department.
Screenshot from video tweeted by Dr PM Dhakate / @paragenetics.
A deadly King Cobra was recently discovered in a superfast train in Uttarakhand. The 10-feet-long reptile was found near the compartment door, coiled above the wagon wheels of the train.
When the train stopped at the Kathgodam station, Uttarakhand Forest Department and RPF set on a joint rescue operation to safely remove the cobra.
A video of the rescue operation was shared on Twitter by Dr PM Dhakata, who is a Field Forester with the Uttarakhand Forest Department.
Watch the video below:
#KingCobraRescue a 10 foot King Cobra snake was rescued by the UKFD rescue team along with RFP Kathgodam Railway Station, India. Both the teams ensured safekeeping of passengers, mob, keeping the train on schedule & rescuing the animal. Later King Cobra was released in the forest pic.twitter.com/Y2I1ghc6Cl— Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) November 23, 2019
He wrote, “A 10 foot King Cobra snake was rescued by the UKFD rescue team along with RFP Kathgodam Railway Station, India. Both the teams ensured safekeeping of passengers, mob, keeping the train on schedule & rescuing the animal. Later King Cobra was released in the forest.”
Twitter users were impressed by the skills of the rescuers in safely removing the deadly snake from the train. “Great I'm deeply impressed with the level of perfection and confidence of rescuers,” wrote one user.
Bizarre snake videos don’t take too long to go viral on the Internet. Earlier, a freaky video of three children using a dead snake as a skipping rope in Vietnam went viral, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Steamy Romance in Pool Upsets Shehnaz Gill Fans
- A 'Simple' Optical Illusion by TikTok User Has People Questioning Their Eyes. Can You Do it?
- 'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan