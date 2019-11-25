Take the pledge to vote

WATCH: 10-Foot-Long King Cobra Rescued From Train in Uttarakhand

A video of the rescue operation was shared on Twitter by Dr PM Dhakata, who is a Field Forester with the Uttarakhand Forest Department.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
Screenshot from video tweeted by Dr PM Dhakate / @paragenetics.

A deadly King Cobra was recently discovered in a superfast train in Uttarakhand. The 10-feet-long reptile was found near the compartment door, coiled above the wagon wheels of the train.

When the train stopped at the Kathgodam station, Uttarakhand Forest Department and RPF set on a joint rescue operation to safely remove the cobra.

A video of the rescue operation was shared on Twitter by Dr PM Dhakata, who is a Field Forester with the Uttarakhand Forest Department.

Watch the video below:

He wrote, “A 10 foot King Cobra snake was rescued by the UKFD rescue team along with RFP Kathgodam Railway Station, India. Both the teams ensured safekeeping of passengers, mob, keeping the train on schedule & rescuing the animal. Later King Cobra was released in the forest.”

Twitter users were impressed by the skills of the rescuers in safely removing the deadly snake from the train. “Great I'm deeply impressed with the level of perfection and confidence of rescuers,” wrote one user.

Bizarre snake videos don’t take too long to go viral on the Internet. Earlier, a freaky video of three children using a dead snake as a skipping rope in Vietnam went viral, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.

