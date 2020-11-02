WATCH: 10-foot Python Removed from Under Car Hood in Florida, Spooky Video Goes Viral

Authorities say a 10-foot Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a car in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a tweet Thursday that the snake was coiled up inside the engine compartment of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach, which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale.

“Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake,” the tweet said.

Pythons have become a serious environmental problem in the nearby Everglades because they eat almost anything and have no natural predators, save for the occasional alligator. The largest python captured so far in South Florida was more than 18 feet long.

It wasn’t immediately clear what became of the python found inside the Mustang.

The video of the spooky incident was later shared by the Facebook page 'MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife' which wrote: "We received a call about a large python under the hood of a blue Mustang! Our officers quickly responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake," before adding, "This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us. We rely on reports from the public to help us quickly respond and remove these species."

The video soon went viral across the platform garnering thousands of views.

"If he’d stored his car in an Airchamber he would have been better off. The snake may have been after a mouse which would have done even more damage!" commented one user.

"Strange new serpentine belt. Wonder how they tighten it up?" quipped another.

"The Everglades are so overpopulated the snakes are having to find fringe areas."

"Always check under your hood!"

"I would have had that car towed to the nearest dealership and traded it in faster than you could say snake! That is one sight that can never to be unseen or soon forgotten."

