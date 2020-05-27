WATCH: 100-Year-Old World War Veteran Greeted With Applause After Winning Fight Against Covid-19

A 100-year-old World War II veteran has successfully beaten the deadly coronavirus in the United States.

The veteran named Lloyd Falk was admitted to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital on March 24. Falk stayed there for 58 days to recuperate from the contagious virus. He was finally released on May 21 to the huge cheer and applause by the hospital staff and doctors.

The hospital shared a clip of Falk getting released from the clinic on its Facebook page. In the short video, the war veteran can be heard extending his gratitude to the medic and hospital staff.

The caption of the post revealed Falk had lost his 74-year-old wife to the virus and he was the first COVID-19 patient at the hospital.

"Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19," Henrico, Parham & Retreat Doctors’ Hospitals, wrote on Facebook.

"This afternoon, the care team at HCA Healthcare’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital honored Mr. Falk and his late wife, lining up the hallways and cheering him on as he was wheeled out of the hospital to begin his rehabilitation and recovery," read the caption.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a 99-year-old woman in the United Kingdom had recovered from the pandemic and had become the oldest person in the country to have beaten the virus.