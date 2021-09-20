WATCH: 12-Year-old Boy Calls Out Homophobia While Playing 'Call of Duty'

The new generation can be considered more aware of things and issues around them. This was proved in a recent viral video, where a boy can be seen calling out homophobia while playing an online game. In the video shared widely, a 12-year-old boy can be seen playing ‘Call of Duty’ on his computer with his headphones on. As he continues to kill his enemies in the game, he also takes down homophobes through his microphone, calling them out for discriminating against the LGBTQ community. He can also be heard saying, “LGBTQ stands for more than just gay."

This 12-year-old boy calls out homophobia while playing video games and it's amazing pic.twitter.com/5SAtulC4Oa— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 17, 2021

Reacting to the video, netizens lauded the boy’s awareness.

My son does this too. While he's gaming, I often hear him trying to talk sense into people about vaccines, masks, race and yes, ignorance on how people self identify. I'm glad that we have raised our son with the ability to articulate sense.— Marti (@Marti_444) September 17, 2021

This is my son’s generation. We have to save the world for them. They’re better than us.— PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) September 17, 2021

This boy is our future and it makes my heart happy. (Could do without the gun video game, but I’ll take the win for right now.) — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) September 17, 2021

And let’s not forget this kid is in the peak years of pressure to conform to your friend group, of being made fun of in school or dropped by friends for being different. This boy is braver than most adults.— GeriatricCat (@LoriPet51018179) September 17, 2021

Oh my god Dave. I can't tell you how much I love this. It fills me with the best kind of hope imaginable. THANK YOU — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) September 17, 2021

Videos like this give us hope for the future. What do you think?

