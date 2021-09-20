CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Punjab#BiggBossOTT#Bollywood
Home » News » Buzz » WATCH: 12-Year-old Boy Calls Out Homophobia While Playing 'Call of Duty'
1-MIN READ

WATCH: 12-Year-old Boy Calls Out Homophobia While Playing 'Call of Duty'

The boy can be heard saying, "LGBTQ stands for more than just gay."

The boy can be heard saying, "LGBTQ stands for more than just gay."

In a video shared widely, a 12-year-old boy can be seen playing 'Call of Duty' on his computer while calling out homophobes through his microphone.

The new generation can be considered more aware of things and issues around them. This was proved in a recent viral video, where a boy can be seen calling out homophobia while playing an online game. In the video shared widely, a 12-year-old boy can be seen playing ‘Call of Duty’ on his computer with his headphones on. As he continues to kill his enemies in the game, he also takes down homophobes through his microphone, calling them out for discriminating against the LGBTQ community. He can also be heard saying, “LGBTQ stands for more than just gay."

Reacting to the video, netizens lauded the boy’s awareness.

RELATED STORIES

Videos like this give us hope for the future. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 20, 2021, 17:52 IST