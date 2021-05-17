WATCH: 12-year-old Rapper From Gaza Spits Powerful Verses to Narrate Palestine's Plight

A heavy conflict broke out between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago that has resulted in the loss of over a hundred lives in Palestine. Airstrikes from both sides have become a common sight throughout the past week with several gut-wrenching videos going viral on social media about the conditions in Gaza. Amidst the violence, several artists on Sunday took to social media to share a video of a 12-year-old boy from Gaza, who can be seen rapping about the crisis his city is facing.

In the viral video, Abdel Rahman al-Shantti can be seen rapping amidst the remains of a building that can be assumed was destroyed by an Israel airstrike. Abdel, who goes by the artist name of MC Abdul says in his song, “Palestine’s been occupied for decades, but a home for centuries. This land has for generations been all my family’s memories."

He adds, “Looking at man baby sister, is this something she deserves? Growing up in a world where she is not treated the same. Denied the right to live free because of where she came."

The video has 2.4 million views already and has been shared by international artists such as actor Tyrese Gibson and Grammy-winning music producer DJ Khaled. Sharing the video, Khaled said in his caption, “Bless up the young world @mca.rap. Praying for Love and peace to the world and Unity! Praying for love and peace 🇵🇸 and the whole world everyone love and peace. LOVE IS THE ANSWER."

Abdel first came under the spotlight last year through one of his rap videos that became viral. However, Abdel was criticised heavily following his comments in an interview with a Russian outlet where he vouched for peace between Israel and Palestine.

According to NY Times, in that interview, Abdel said, “I would like to spread love between us and Israel. There’s no reason for fighting and wars. We need to let this relationship become better and better." Following the severe backlash, Abdel’s father Saleh al-Shantti clarified that his son did not want peace between Israel and Palestine but rather world peace.

A NY Times report says that Abdel studies at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City and has taught himself English by listening to music online.

