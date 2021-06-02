buzz

Watch: 17-Year-old US Girl Pushes Bear off Wall to Save Pet Dogs in Hair-raising Video
Watch: 17-Year-old US Girl Pushes Bear off Wall to Save Pet Dogs in Hair-raising Video

Credits: Twitter/ Bria Celest

In the 21-second clip that has now gone viral on the internet, you can see a bear and her two cubs walking on the garden wall of the woman’s home.

While the internet is filled with stories of people going out of their way to protect their pets, this story of a 17-year-old girl fighting with a bear for her furry friends is truly amazing. According to ktla.com, the encounter of this young woman named Hailey Morinico with a brown bear was captured on the surveillance camera of her house and later shared on TikTok. In the 21-second clip that has now gone viral on the internet, you can see a bear and her two cubs walking on the garden wall of the woman’s home. After which, Hailey’s pet dogs run out barking at the bear family. Trying to save her cubs from the dogs, the big bear launches an attack on the dogs.

Spotting this confrontation between the bear and her dogs, the young woman is seen rushing to the bear and pushing it off the wall to save dogs from the attack. Next, she hurriedly runs back inside the home with all her furry friends.

The video of the incident was also reshared on Twitter. Check it out:

The reply section of Bria’s tweet was flooded with netizens’ reaction to this brave act of the young woman. Check out some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, a few users also sympathised with the bear and pointed out that it was not actually attacking the dogs but only trying to save her little cubs from the dog’s attack.

However, this is not the first incident of its type, in another similar story from California, a man reportedly fought with a bear to save his pet dog from its grip. The man named Kaleb Benham was at his home when he heard some strange voices coming from the garden. When he stepped out to check he saw a giant brown bear dragging his furry friend. He immediately grabbed the bear by its neck and started punching him on its face until it let the dog go.

first published:June 02, 2021, 18:06 IST