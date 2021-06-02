Watch: 17-Year-old US Girl Pushes Bear off Wall to Save Pet Dogs in Hair-raising Video

While the internet is filled with stories of people going out of their way to protect their pets, this story of a 17-year-old girl fighting with a bear for her furry friends is truly amazing. According to ktla.com, the encounter of this young woman named Hailey Morinico with a brown bear was captured on the surveillance camera of her house and later shared on TikTok. In the 21-second clip that has now gone viral on the internet, you can see a bear and her two cubs walking on the garden wall of the woman’s home. After which, Hailey’s pet dogs run out barking at the bear family. Trying to save her cubs from the dogs, the big bear launches an attack on the dogs.

Spotting this confrontation between the bear and her dogs, the young woman is seen rushing to the bear and pushing it off the wall to save dogs from the attack. Next, she hurriedly runs back inside the home with all her furry friends.

This is crazy af omg pic.twitter.com/Sh14yVD9Eu— Bria Celest (@55mmbae) June 1, 2021

The video of the incident was also reshared on Twitter. Check it out:

The reply section of Bria’s tweet was flooded with netizens’ reaction to this brave act of the young woman. Check out some of the reactions:

If this were not caught on camera, NONE of us would believe it.— Keisha Burnette (@BuKeisha) June 1, 2021

I know she did not just push the grizzly bear because this would have been me from inside the house pic.twitter.com/TEa3FIkcGA— BLACKSWAN STAN ACCOUNT (@BrianYoungeArs) June 1, 2021

Her and Her Dawgs when not only did they defeat a family of Bears, but they also went viral pic.twitter.com/HNSO5Fpvjh— Ben Kaput (@KaputBen) June 1, 2021

the bear and it’s cubs after it got the wind knocked out of it pic.twitter.com/g5J1MGJ5lB— alexis (@callmelexis) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, a few users also sympathised with the bear and pointed out that it was not actually attacking the dogs but only trying to save her little cubs from the dog’s attack.

That poor mama bear was just walking the fence with her Cubs though!! She was just protecting hers from the dogs— Frank Johnson (@ATLHailState01) June 1, 2021

However, this is not the first incident of its type, in another similar story from California, a man reportedly fought with a bear to save his pet dog from its grip. The man named Kaleb Benham was at his home when he heard some strange voices coming from the garden. When he stepped out to check he saw a giant brown bear dragging his furry friend. He immediately grabbed the bear by its neck and started punching him on its face until it let the dog go.

