Watch: 18-foot Giant Python Swallows 5-Foot Alligator; Here's What Happened Next

We often come across spine-chilling videos of animals consuming other smaller creatures on social media. The ordeal is so gruesome and graphic that we are often unable to finish watching the video. One such video has gone viral on Instagram that shows a giant python that swallowed an alligator and had to be cut open from its belly.

Posted by Rosie Moore on Instagram on November 1, the video showed multiple images and footage of a python that had swallowed a whole alligator. The caption revealed that the snake was a Burmese python about 18 feet in and had consumed an alligator about 5 feet in size.

The caption further explained that the python was euthanized by a group of scientists and turned over to a research lab for necroscopy and scientific sample collection. The reason for the python to have swallowed a 5 feet long alligator was explained as the combination of the subtropical environment of South Florida and the Burmese python’s long life and rapid reproduction, which has caused them to invade other ecosystems and put other life forms at threat.

The video has gotten more than 1.42 crore views and over 3.26 lakh likes. People in the comments section expressed their amusement and shock at seeing the alligator being taken out of the python’s belly.

A user wrote, “I’ve found a number of them with gators inside or actively strangling… gators are becoming a common good source for them.”

Another user wrote, “The fact that the gator was pretty big itself is scary to think that the snake was able to swallow that! This is the reason I don’t mess with snakes!! They’re so fascinating but I don’t come near those things.”

A third user commented, “It would have been crazy if the alligator was still alive.”

