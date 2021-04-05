Watch: 2-metre-long Python Rescued from Fuel Tank of Thai's Farmer's Truck

Sangwan Rachawong, a Thai farmer, was in for a shock recently when he spotted a massive python who slithered into his pickup truck. The more the 50-year-old tried to stop the reptile, the more trouble it led to for him. Starting with the bonnet of his Nissan pickup, the snake went further inside and had to be rescued finally by a team of experts. A video of the rescue operation is available on YouTube and is now being widely shared. According to reports, Rachawong parked his car and went to water his sugarcane fields in the subdistrict of Khlong Yang. Upon his return, he found about a 2-meter-long python near his car’s engine.

Rachawong shut the doors of his car and opened the bonnet, expecting the snake to slither away. To the farmer’s shock, the snake went further inside instead and soon disappeared.

It left Rachawong with no other option but to seek help. The video shows two police officers on the spot monitoring the situation as the rescue team went about its work, noticing the snake’s head inside the fuel tank. It took them at least an hour to safely rescue the python from the car.

One of the team members directed the snake towards the opening of the fuel tank, held its mouth tightly and slowly pulled it out without causing any injury to the reptile. A small crowd, which gathered around the car while the authorities tried to extricate the python from the car, cheered when the team rescued it unscathed.

According to a report in The Indian Express , the farmer said that the snake gave rescuers a hard time. “I think it was looking for a safe spot to make a nest and found my car a comfortable space," he said.

The rescue team cleaned the snake since it was in the chamber for a long time and then released it into the bushes, possibly where it had come from and entered the car.