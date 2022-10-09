WATCH: 2-Year-Old Goes to Big Sister's Cheer Practices, Netizens in Complete Awe

A wholesome video which is going viral shows a 2-year-old boy cheerleading with the squad. Uploaded on Instagram by Goodable News, the video shows the toddler at a high school football game standing on the field with the teenage cheerleaders. He can be seen swishing his pair of sparkly pom poms, perfectly in synchronisation with all the real cheerleaders. As per the caption, he has been observing his elder sister practising and picked it from her.

“This is two-year-old Liam. Every day, he watches his sister practice her cheerleading routine at home. When her coach found out, they added Liam to the cheerleading squad for the last two games of the season,” read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 2K likes. “This is the cutest thing I’ve never seen,” commented a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “That baby’s got some rhythm! He’s got some Pom Pom’s now give him a uniform, he’s earned it!”

