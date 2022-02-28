WATCH: 3-year-old Identifying Pulses and Spices Like a Pro Wins Hearts Online

The video of a three-year-old boy rattling off the names of Indian spices and pulses like a pro is winning the hearts of netizens. He knows his black cardamom from green cardamom, and also recognises the various daals like chana, toor and moong which confuse even adults. The toddler’s name is Abir and his video was uploaded by mother @sonikabhasin, who tries to lead a low-waste lifestyle. Her Instagram feed is full of adorable Abir’s videos. When this particular video became viral, Sonika made another post saying that all credit goes to her husband who is in the kitchen most of the time. “I only go in to shoot videos," she joked.

Sonika captioned the video, “Abir loves going to @adrish_lokhandwala to shop for groceries! And, of course, he knows all of them."

The video has garnered over 482k views, 40.7k likes, and 355 comments praising Abir.

“Love the way you are raising your kid. Thank you for bringing such change in the society"

“Too good…Happy to see a parent teaching their children…boys and girls alike to identify kitchen condiments and spices!!"

