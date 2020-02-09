Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: 3-Year-Old Singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' with Father on Stage Wins Hearts on Internet

As the musicians started over again with the tune, Veda excitedly started singing while moving around the stage.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Watch: 3-Year-Old Singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' with Father on Stage Wins Hearts on Internet
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ Megha Agarwal)

In a recent heartwarming incident, a 3-year-old showed joined her father onstage to sing the Hindi song, 'Dil hai chota sa' with utter confidence and joy.

A viral video of the same shows, Veda Agarwal toddled up onstage with her father, who was singing the song from 1992 Tamil movie Roja. It was then, when little Veda insisted that she be allowed to also join her father.

As the musicians started over again with the tune, Veda excitedly started singing while moving around the stage.

The video was shared on Twitter by Veda's mother, Megha Agarwal, who said, "My 3+ year daughter and her father performing together for the first time. Please bless her."

The clip went on to receive a lot of praises for Veda, with Indian business man Harsh Goenka also saying "Lovely".

