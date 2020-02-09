Watch: 3-Year-Old Singing 'Dil Hai Chota Sa' with Father on Stage Wins Hearts on Internet

In a recent heartwarming incident, a 3-year-old showed joined her father onstage to sing the Hindi song, 'Dil hai chota sa' with utter confidence and joy.

A viral video of the same shows, Veda Agarwal toddled up onstage with her father, who was singing the song from 1992 Tamil movie Roja. It was then, when little Veda insisted that she be allowed to also join her father.

As the musicians started over again with the tune, Veda excitedly started singing while moving around the stage.

The video was shared on Twitter by Veda's mother, Megha Agarwal, who said, "My 3+ year daughter and her father performing together for the first time. Please bless her."

The clip went on to receive a lot of praises for Veda, with Indian business man Harsh Goenka also saying "Lovely".

Lovely — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2020

Super excellent 👌👌 plz share full video..God bless her!! — #Badfellas (@Retrobabaji) February 5, 2020

I had no reason to smileThen i saw this video,i have a big smile on my faceMay i share this video on my what's app? — ashish bhatt (@Ashishbhatt360) February 5, 2020

Watched whole video .She is doing mischiefs in between but yet focused on singing which is a very good sign and your hubby sings well too.😊 — Aashi (@aashi_845) February 5, 2020

Oh! Such a wonderful baby and her confidence in singing..I wish her all the best. God bless her.जै श्री कृष्ण । 🙏🙏 — KISHAN (@friendlykishan) February 4, 2020

So damn cute little angel😘😘😘 lots of love❤❤ — Anu Mathur🇮🇳 (@AnuMathur19) February 5, 2020

