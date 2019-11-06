Watch: 35-Year-Old Elephant Tries To Sit On Moving Car With Tourists Inside It

Recently, a video has been creating buzz on social media that shows an elephant in Thailand's Khao Yai National Park trying to sit on a passing car which had tourists in it.

According to a report by Bangkok Post, 35-year-old elephant named Duea was roaming around the tourist car and soon stepped across before putting his entire weight by lowering itself onto the roof of the car.

The driver became suspicious and accelerated the vehicle to escape from the site. The rear window broke and the roof as well as body of the car got damaged in the incident. No one was reported injured in the incident.

The pictures of the incident were shared by Khao Yai National Park on its Facebook page.

The video of the incident was shared by Khaosod English.

According to the report, the staff of the national park wrote on Facebook, saying Duea always came out to "greet" tourists flocking to the park during the changing phase between the wet and cold seasons.

The report also said that the park has asked the drivers to halt their vehicles 30 meters away from the approaching elephant. Visitors are also asked to keep the engine of the car on and reverse the car if the jumbo nears. Also, people are warned not to stop car and take pictures.

