WATCH: 4-Year-old Battling Covid-19 for 9 Months Gets a Roaring Send-off by Hospital Staff

An emotional clip of health care workers giving a celebratory send-off to a little girl after battling with COVID-19 for almost 9 months is leaving netizens teary-eyed. A 24-second-long clip shared by University of New Mexico Health Sciences Hospital has won hearts all over the internet. It shows a 4-year-old girl named Stella Martin finally being discharged from the hospital after she recovered from COVID-19 after nearly nine months of treatment.

The good news was shared on Twitter on January 27, along with the farewell video of Martin as hospital staff cheered for her. The video was captioned, "After a severe bout with COVID-19, 4-year-old Stella Martin is leaving UNM Hospital. Stella came into the hospital in April after contracting COVID-19. She spent over 5 months in the Pediatric ICU and arrived in the CTH Acute Service in October."

The clip starts with Stella being escorted in the hospital hallway by a staff member as other nurses are seen standing in lines on both sides, clapping and cheering for her recovery. The little girl wearing a mask and covered in a blanket seems beaming with joy as she sees the celebratory scenes.

Watch the overwhelming video here:

After a severe bout with COVID-19, 4-year-old Stella Martin is leaving UNM Hospital. ❤️Stella came into the hospital in April after contracting COVID-19. She spent over 5 months in the Pediatric ICU and arrived in the CTH Acute Service in October. pic.twitter.com/8yfIUHonsl— UNM HSC (@UNMHSC) January 27, 2021

In another tweet, UNM HSC thanked their community for donating iPads due to which Stella remained in contact with her family. The hospital also applauded the efforts of their health care team for working tirelessly to help patients.

We would like to say a special thanks to our community for donating IPads. Thanks to you, Stella was able to stay connected with her family. We celebrate her recovery and the hard work and dedication of our health care team who work tirelessly to help patients like her.👏— UNM HSC (@UNMHSC) January 27, 2021

The heart-warming has been viewed almost 9,000 times and receiving love from social media users. People from across the world are congratulating her and hailing it as good news across borders.

Another man pointed out how the video must be shown to COVID non-believers and think that it only affects older people.

It was also reported that Stella suffered from Asthma, which severed the symptoms of Coronavirus and it is claimed that she contracted the virus from her father, who passed away in April last year due to the complications from the COVID-19. The little girl had also suffered a collapsed lung and was in a week-long coma.