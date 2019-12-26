Watch: 4-Year-Old Interprets Film in Sign Language for Hearing Impaired Parents on Christmas
In the video, 4-year-old Gabriel Toseland can be seen seated beside a TV and interpreting the movie to his hearing-impaired parents.
Image credit: Facebook
A video of a four-year-old from UK using sign language to interpret a movie for his deaf parents is going viral on the internet.
The video was shared on Facebook by the mother, Abigail Britton. In it, 4-year-old Gabriel Toseland can be seen seated beside a TV and interpreting the movie to his hearing-impaired parents.
Britton told Metro that Gabriel has been learning sign language since he was four years old. “Initially, I used to teach him with signs of milk and water. Later on, his learning kept growing.”
Both Abigail and her partner Conor are deaf and use British Sign Language to talk to each other. And they felt it was necessary for their child to learn sign language so that communication between them can be easier.
Conor told Metro that they had to face a lot of difficulties while growing up. Hence, they decided to encourage Gabriel to use both languages – Sign as well as English.
The couple said Gabriel has a fantastic command over bilingualism.
Abigail and Conor have a 19-month-old daughter and they told Mirror that Gabriel has started teaching her sign language too.
