WATCH: 5-ft-long Alligator Found Inside Burmese Python's Stomach in This Shocking Video

A 5-ft long alligator was found inside a Burmese python in Florida, US. The 18-foot-python was caught by field workers at the Everglades National Park and researchers found the reptile while euthanising the python at a lab. A video, shared by geoscientist Rosie Moore, shows researchers evaluating the bulge in the snake’s stomach prior to pulling the alligator out.

“Due to the subtropical environment of South Florida, paired with the Burmese pythons’ long life span and rapid reproduction, these snakes have successfully invaded ecologically sensitive areas such as Everglades National Park. This poses a threat to a variety of wildlife, due to the pythons’ wide dietary preferences,” the geoscientist mentioned in the post. The video shows the alligator’s body being pulled out of the massive snake.

Moore told The Daily Mail that they were able to perform research on the snake as it had been euthanized after being caught. She told the media organization that she was shocked to find the alligator inside the snake’s stomach.

Social media users in the comment section of the post shared their views. They had different notions about the video. While some users were disgusted by the gruesome autopsy, others empathized insisting that the reptiles be left alive. One Instagram user wrote, “Now there are two animals dead - great work smfh (Scratching my head). Humans can’t mind their business.” Another user commented, “To me this is two problems taken care of at once!” A third user commented, “I can’t imagine what this smelled like.” Another one articulated, “Ok but. If the gator is already dead. Leave the snake alone. Sorry if I’m wrong but. this IS nature.”

This year, during the Florida Python Challenge, which was held in August, hundreds of pythons were removed from the area as they were deemed to be invasive.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here