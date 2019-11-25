Watch: 5-Month Old Baby Seal Naps in Office of Fire-Fighters Who Rescued it From Parking Lot
The seal was eventually picked up by the Marine Mammal Centre and taken to Sausalito for further care and treatment before being released.
Adorable! | Image credit: Instagram
A five-month-old baby seal who goes by the name "Santos" was rescued from a parking lot in California on Sunday, much to the relief of netizens.
The incident occurred in Redwood City when the little seal found its way inside a parking structure. The Redwood City Fire Department arrived on the spot to rescue the baby seal and after some efforts, the seal was brought back the the safety of the Fire Department's office.
"Meet Santos, our little friend who needed some assistance this morning," RCFD wrote on Instagram while posting a video of the playful seal. Once at the station,the seal posed for photos with the fire fighters, played games with them and then slunk into a peaceful nap. It remains unclear how the little creature managed to land in the parking space.
In the video they posted, the seal can be seen frolicking around and playing with an officer who held a rope leash for the mammal before snoozing at the station.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Santos, our little friend who needed some assistance this morning. He found his way into a local parking structure and a good citizen called RCFD to the rescue. 5 month old Santos made it back to the fire station where he posed for pictures and took a nap. The Marine Mammal Center picked Santos up and took him to Sausalito where he will be monitored, treated, and eventually released. @bayareafirefighter @californiafirefighter @cityofredwoodcity @cityofsancarlos @themarinemammalcenter
The seal was eventually picked up by the Marine Mammal Centre and taken to Sausalito for further care and treatment. Once the seal regains health, it will eventually be released in the wild.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Pens Down Emotional 'Gonna Tell My Kids' Note on Instagram, See Here
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Hackers Know Your Address And Phone Number, But OnePlus Thinks All You'll Get is Spam
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony