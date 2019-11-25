Watch: 5-Month Old Baby Seal Naps in Office of Fire-Fighters Who Rescued it From Parking Lot

A five-month-old baby seal who goes by the name "Santos" was rescued from a parking lot in California on Sunday, much to the relief of netizens.

The incident occurred in Redwood City when the little seal found its way inside a parking structure. The Redwood City Fire Department arrived on the spot to rescue the baby seal and after some efforts, the seal was brought back the the safety of the Fire Department's office.

"Meet Santos, our little friend who needed some assistance this morning," RCFD wrote on Instagram while posting a video of the playful seal. Once at the station,the seal posed for photos with the fire fighters, played games with them and then slunk into a peaceful nap. It remains unclear how the little creature managed to land in the parking space.

In the video they posted, the seal can be seen frolicking around and playing with an officer who held a rope leash for the mammal before snoozing at the station.

The seal was eventually picked up by the Marine Mammal Centre and taken to Sausalito for further care and treatment. Once the seal regains health, it will eventually be released in the wild.

