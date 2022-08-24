CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: 50 Teenagers Storm McDonald's Outlet in UK Stealing Burgers And Soft Drink

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 16:36 IST

UK

Group of 50 Teenagers Storm Into McDonald's. (Image: Twitter/@PressTV)

Group of 50 Teenagers Storm Into McDonald's. (Image: Twitter/@PressTV)

The incident took place at McDonald's, Clumber Street, Nottingham. The cops have said that they have not arrested anyone in the case and the rampage is being treated as a commercial burglary.

In a horrifying incident, a total of 50 teenagers stormed a McDonald’s outlet in the UK and stole food. A video which is going viral shows how these students stole burgers and soft drinks as people watched in horror. “The appalling footage shows a gang of youth ransacking a McDonald’s in UK’s Nottingham, jumping over the counter, stealing food and drink,” read the caption of the video. The scary video shows people leaping over the counter and snatching food and drinks from the kitchen.

The incident took place on Clumber Street, Nottingham. The cops have said that they have not arrested anyone in the case and the rampage is being treated as a commercial burglary. According to a report by Times Now, a McDonald’s spokesman said that they were “shocked and appalled” by the chaotic incident.

He further added that they are all aware of an incident that took place at the Clumber Street restaurant. He said, “We were shocked and appalled by the incident which has absolutely no place in our restaurants. The incident was reported to the police who attended the restaurant. We will continue to support the police with any further investigations.” Here is the video:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral. Here are a few reactions:

The cops have revealed that the gang had been preparing to attack another McDonald’s branch on Milton Street. However, they dispersed when police arrived at the scene.

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:August 24, 2022, 16:36 IST
last updated:August 24, 2022, 16:36 IST