WATCH: 50 Teenagers Storm McDonald's Outlet in UK Stealing Burgers And Soft Drink

In a horrifying incident, a total of 50 teenagers stormed a McDonald’s outlet in the UK and stole food. A video which is going viral shows how these students stole burgers and soft drinks as people watched in horror. “The appalling footage shows a gang of youth ransacking a McDonald’s in UK’s Nottingham, jumping over the counter, stealing food and drink,” read the caption of the video. The scary video shows people leaping over the counter and snatching food and drinks from the kitchen.

The incident took place on Clumber Street, Nottingham. The cops have said that they have not arrested anyone in the case and the rampage is being treated as a commercial burglary. According to a report by Times Now, a McDonald’s spokesman said that they were “shocked and appalled” by the chaotic incident.

He further added that they are all aware of an incident that took place at the Clumber Street restaurant. He said, “We were shocked and appalled by the incident which has absolutely no place in our restaurants. The incident was reported to the police who attended the restaurant. We will continue to support the police with any further investigations.” Here is the video:

The appalling footage shows a gang of youths ransacking a McDonald’s in UK’s Nottingham, jumping over the counter, stealing food and drink. pic.twitter.com/o0jUHZ4MMy — Press TV (@PressTV) August 24, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral. Here are a few reactions:

The cops have revealed that the gang had been preparing to attack another McDonald’s branch on Milton Street. However, they dispersed when police arrived at the scene.

