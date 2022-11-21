Watch: 56-Year-Old Woman Working Out in Saree Proves Age is Just a Number

In today’s time, people love to stay healthy by exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet. As one grows older, it becomes essential to teach habits that keep you strong and active. Recently, an inspirational story of a 56-year-old Chennai woman, who keeps herself fit despite health challenges started making the rounds on social media. The Instagram Reel has been jointly shared by Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell rightly shows that age is just a number.

The now-viral clip opens with a woman working out in the gym wearing a saree. In the video, she can be seen lifting heavy weights and dumbbells and working out on various gym machines and equipment. She works out with her daughter-in-law.

The text embedded in the video read: “My daughter-in-law and I work out regularly. I was 52 when I first hit the gym.”

The woman also shared that it all began when she was diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain. “My son researched a lot about the treatment and suggested I start doing exercise. He owns a gym Madras Barbell,” she added.

The woman also mentioned that along with her daughter-in-law, she does powerlifting, squats, etc. And it has cured her pain. “We, as a family, keep our bodies fit and healthy,” she said.

The internet has been in awe of her sheer dedication towards leading a healthy lifestyle. One of the users said, “For people who complain about saree costumes….she went over and above… Nice.” Another user added, “This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotype that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover. Best wishes to Aunty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans Of Madras (@humansofmadrasoffl)

The video has crossed more than 1.5 million views since it was uploaded.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here