WATCH: 60 Indian Doctors Dancing to 'Happy' is the Warm Hug You Need in Lockdown

Medical health professionals have emerged as the frontline warriors fighting to contain the coronavirus pandemic. With India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rising to almost 28,000 and the death toll standing at 884 on Monday, the doctors and healthcare workers have been working day in and day out to save lives.

Now sixty doctors from all over India have come together to spread some cheer in the tough times when crores have been confined to their homes in lockdown to cut the spread of the deadly disease.

Collated by Instagram handle @theministryofmemories, the "Song of Hope" features doctors from different corners of the country dancing to the song "Happy" by Pharrel Williams. With infectious smiles on their faces and a cheerful dance that follows, the doctors remind that everything shall be okay.

"We are working tirelessly round the clock to save your lives, to ensure the country’s physical well being. And we are here to remind you to look after your mental well being too, for the hope of a brighter morning propels us further," the video is captioned in snippets.

The video features doctors from Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kanyakumari, Nagpur, Surat, Indore, Agra, Prayagraj, among other cities.



The uplifting video soon spread like wildfire on the Internet and was shared by many prominent handles including that of IPS and DG Satya Pradhan on Twitter.

The doctors featured in the video and outside were showered with Internet love for sending positive vibes to the world.

"This is sooo good 😍😍 Thank you to all the doctors out there🙌🏻🙏🏻"

"So beautiful! Such positive vibes 😃❤️ more power to them all!"

"love it ! Thank you fir your service and cheer, (sic)"

"So beautiful video. Best concept i have seen in this lockdown. We are very thankful to each doctor out there. Thanku for working so hard (sic)."