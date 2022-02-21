WATCH: 62-year-old Kerala Woman Scales One of Toughest Sahyadri Peaks Wearing Saree

A 62-year-old saree-clad woman is not the candidate that you generally would associate with adventure activities like mountain climbing and trekking but this granny from a recent viral video is here to change that thinking forever. The woman named Nagaratnamma recently accompanied her son, and his friends in scaling the Agasthyarkoodam peak, one of the highest among Kerala’s Sahyadri mountain range. Shared by Instagram user Vishnu, the video was accompanied by a long caption narrating Nagaratnamma’s first hiking experience and other trekkers’ reactions to her enthusiasm and energy. “This is Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing on 16th February 2022. She came with her son and friends from Bengaluru. This is her first trip outside Karnataka. She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children have all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams.” read the caption.

The post added Nagaratnamma’s enthusiasm was unmatchable and was an enriching experience for the younger young trekkers accompanying her.

Nagaratnamma’s energy in the clip left the internet awestruck and the comment section of the video was soon flooded with numerous appreciative remarks for her. “Well done ammaa,” wrote a user in his reaction while another expressed his wish to join Nagaratnamma’s in the trekking experience.

Some others chose to drop fire and heart emoji to show their appreciation for her enthusiasm.

However, this is not the first such video to have gone viral inspiring the internet. Earlier a clip of an 82-year-old granny lifting weights and exercising during the pandemic lockdown had taken over netizens’ imagination. She was accompanied by her two grandkids during the workout.

Performing the specially designed workouts, the granny did squats and other strength-building exercises defying the restrictions of age.

