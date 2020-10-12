WATCH: 68-Year-old Woman Acing the Steep Climb of Harihar Fort in Nashik Leaves Twitter Spell-bound

Time and again humans have exhibited indomitable spirit and determination to achieve their set goals.

The phrase 'age is just a number' aptly applies to this sexagenarian who managed to conquer one of the treacherous treks in India, while clad in a saree and a smile to claim her achievement.

A 68-year-old woman identified as Asha Ambade, trekked through the steep steps of Harihar Fort in Maharashtra to set an example of what grit and determination can achieve. The video of her ascent to the fort has since gone viral and is widely shared on various social media platforms.

In the video, we can see the elderly woman clad in a white saree was cheered by people and a few capturing her amazing feat on their phones. She received a big round of applause at the fort’s entrance and chants of ‘Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai,’ and ‘Jai Bahvani,’ could be heard in the background.

Many shared her awe-inspiring feat on social media, it was even shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Raman on her personal handle. “With her sheer determination, she made it. Salutes to that willpower,” wrote IFS officer Sudha Ramen on sharing the viral clip.

Fondly known as "Aaji," grandmother in Marathi, she trekked through the steep steps to reach the summit of Harihar Fort. Ambade often exercises with her sons, and the boys often go on trekking trips and this is the first time she accompanied them, reported Navbharat Times.

Many have taken to Twitter to wish the adventurous grandmother on her amazing feat.

The fort’s trek is uphill and not easy for all, as the steps reaching the summit are in a 90-degree climb which makes the trek even more arduous.