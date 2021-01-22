Watch: Video of 76-year-old Riding Toy Scooter to Work in China Due to Leg Pain Causes Concern

In an unusual scene that took place in China, an elderly lady was spotted riding a toy scooter which was in the shape of a dragon. The video appeared on social media in which an old playground caretaker is seen casually driving a fake electric scooter. The footage shot on a busy street in the city of Suzhou in eastern China is trending on social media. The senior cyclist has been identified as Ms Hou who told the police that the reason she was going to her home on the bike from her work was that she was not able to walk and was suffering from leg pain.

The video clip was captured on a camera by a bystander recently in Jiangsu Province in Suzhou. The police were also alerted after seeing the clip and they tracked down the lady and got in touch with her. While talking to the police, Hou told them that she works as a playground guardian at a local park’s toy car rental.

According to Daily Mail, in a police statement, it was stated that she has been suffering from leg pain for years and would take a lift back home from her son to avoid public transport after work. She told them that her family has been too busy to pick her up from the playground lately; hence, she decided to ride home on the fake electric scooter on her own as the road was emptier at night with light traffic and the journey was short.

Hou was taken to a local police station where she was educated about road safety by a police officer. After learning about safety rules, she promised the officer that she would not repeat the mistake and never ride the toy scooter on the main road again.

After the video was doing rounds on the internet, it caught netizen’s attention. While some of them were overwhelmed by the cuteness and innocence of the lady and her eye-catching ride, others showed their concerns for her safety.Daily Mail reports that one of the users expressed how adorable the moment was and he or she wants one of the similar-looking scooter as well. Another internet user was concerned about the danger of the situation and wrote that he doesn’t think that it was appropriate and that it was dangerous, especially at night.

Hou soon realized her mistake but similar incidents have taken place in China earlier as well. In December 2020, a woman was pulled over by traffic police in southern Quanzhou city for riding a toy car with attached bright neon lights on the busy street. She told the police that she was transporting the replica to a local part for hire and was trying to save time in the process.